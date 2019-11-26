Giving Tuesday: SNMH Foundation seeks support for women, infant health

As the leaves continue to change colors, communities across the United States are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving and the official opening of the holiday shopping season.

Due to recent power outages here in Nevada County, supporting local businesses and organizations has become more important than ever. This year, as you wrap up (literally and figuratively) your Thanksgiving holiday shopping, consider pausing on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving – Giving Tuesday – to make a donation to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and community health care in honor of someone you care about.

Giving Tuesday is a movement created in 2012 to encourage communities across the country to give back. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

This Giving Tuesday, please consider making a gift to SNMHF. SNMHF fundraising is currently aimed at supporting local women and infants at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Family Birth Center and Women’s Imaging Center.

Giving Tuesday provides family members and friends a great opportunity to make a gift in honor or in memory of a loved one with breast cancer. It is also a great occasion for parents, grandparents, and future grandparents to help ensure that every mother and baby have the very best at our local, community hospital.

SNMH’s Family Birth Center provides family-centered care in surroundings that maintain privacy while being homelike, attractive, comfortable, and safe. Patient rooms have been designed and lit to reflect the natural beauty and serenity of the foothills with a variety of comfortable amenities, including: a spa kit with organic bath and body products, aromatherapy options, a relaxing private Jacuzzi tub, a comfortable fold-out sleeper sofa, iPod docking station, snacks and an in-room refrigerator, a special meal to celebrate your new arrival and more.

SNMH’s newborn nursery features the latest security technology and state-of-the-art equipment. All nurses are specially trained in emergency care of newborns, including national certification in neonatal resuscitation and advanced training in fetal monitoring and neonatal stabilization.

The Family Birth Center at SNMH is currently in need of new fetal monitors used to monitor infant heartrates, a new neonatal cardiac monitor to monitor heartrates of especially vulnerable infants, and a resuscitation warmer to aid with breathing difficulties while also keeping babies warm.

According to local obstetrician/gynecologist Lystra Wilson-Celestine, MD, this equipment has the potential to touch the lives of over 400-500 infants that are born at SNMH every year.

“New and cutting-edge equipment can play a vital role for newborn babies,” said Wilson-Celestine. “As the newest members of our community, we want to make sure they are off to a happy, healthy start.”

In addition to the Family Birth Center equipment needs, SNMH’s Women’s Imaging Center would like to purchase a new, state-of-the-art mammography unit.

Regular mammograms help save lives by detecting breast cancer in its earliest stages. More than 4,000 patients rely on SNMH to provide mammogram screenings.

While radiation in mammography is minimal, the new mammography machine will reduce it even more by 30%-40%. In addition, the new unit uses paddles for a more comfortable fit.

“The mammogram machine plays a vital role in patient diagnosis and treatment,” said SNMH Radiologist Robert Crockett, MD. “Keeping our imaging equipment up-to-date is crucial for early detection of breast cancer and other diseases that are invisible to the naked eye.”

Giving Tuesday gifts to SNMHF can also be directed to any area of the hospital near and dear to your heart.

In addition to equipment for the Family Birth Center and a new mammography machine, donations are still being accepted for the SNMH Emergency Department transformation, as well as Cardiac Department, Cardiac Rehab, Alzheimer’s Outreach Program, Area of Greatest Need and other.

So as you think about purchasing gifts for your friends and loved ones this holiday season, please consider giving the gift of good health to our community by supporting SNMHF this Giving Tuesday.