Getting to know Medicare classes coming up in Nevada County

Two local insurance agents offer a “big-picture” perspective on Medicare and the three radically different types of Medicare-related insurance. Key details about each one will be explained.

Attendees will receive personalized current prices for several insurance options, plus helpful written summaries and 2020 updates. The classes are free, with no obligation. They’re especially useful for folks who will soon turn 65 or join Medicare. Those already on Medicare can come to tune up their knowledge.

Locals David Unterman and Grayson Davenport are both independent agents, licensed with several leading insurance companies. They have helped many hundred county residents to understand Medicare and gain protection from its “gaps.”

Each class runs about an hour, plus time for questions and discussion. Snacks and drinks will be provided. They’re not a series, so attending once is enough.

The Nevada City meetings will be at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 in the Sierra Commons classroom, 792 Searls Avenue, in the annex behind the main building.

In Grass Valley, the same information is offered Monday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Oct. 28, or Nov. 18 at Margarita’s Restaurant, 988 Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin.

It’s OK to drop in, but reserving a spot also helps to plan seating. Feel free to ask a question or arrange a private meeting at a different time. Contact Unterman at 530-272-4650 (text 530-263-3297) or David@bestpolicyhealth.com . Davenport can be reached at 530-575-7099 or Grayson@bestpolicyhealth.com.