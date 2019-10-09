Get to know SNMH: Connecting caregivers and the community

As part of our commitment to serve the community, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital wants community members to feel connected to the hospital and the physicians and employees who work there.

Periodically, Healthy Tuesday will feature some of the many outstanding SNMH employees who have been recently recognized by a co-worker for giving extra effort while carrying out the core mission and values of SNMH and Dignity Health.

We hope these features help you to feel more connected to your hospital and the wonderful people who work there.

Grant Kohler, RN, was recently recognized as the hospital’s Gratitude Award winner for ensuring that a co-worker who stayed late to cover an extra shift had dinner. The colleague was touched by Grant’s thoughtfulness and vowed to pay it forward and pass on similar kindness to others.

Name: Grant Kohler, RN

Position: Wound Care Clinic and Ostomy Nurse

Favorite Dignity Health value: Collaboration. “Unity is strength… when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” – Mattie Stepanek

What is something about you that may surprise people: I like to cook with fresh veggies from the garden.

What is one item on your bucket list: I’d like to learn how to play the guitar.

What is your favorite place to spend time away from work: I like to be someplace outside with family, friends and my dog, Teddy.