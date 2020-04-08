From the hospital: Sierra Nevada Memorial offers updates during coronavirus crisis

To keep our community informed, we will begin to provide brief updates and useful information from Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.

As our hospital and health care system learn more every day about COVID-19, your health care team wants you to know they are implementing best practices for patient care.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has made significant preparation to safely identify and treat patients with COVID-19 that come to the hospital.

There have been many questions about supplies and we want to assure you the hospital is prepared. We continue to order PPE masks as needed, although we currently have a good supply. Additionally, thank you to those that continue to make masks. These are being worn by ancillary personnel in the hospital outside of patient care areas. The supply of ventilators is something we are asked a lot about. We currently have sufficient supply on hand with more coming soon.

We want our community to know that essential hospital services are continuing. Examples of these include infusion care, cancer care services, lab work, MRI, CT, ultrasound and more. The Diagnostic Imaging Center remains open with appointments and is a clean and sterile environment.

We all need to work together to keep our communities safe and healthy in the face of COVID-19. Thank you for doing your part by sheltering in place! Please look for these updates in The Union on Thursdays and Saturdays and on the Healthy Tuesday page.

Wishing you good health.

Kimberly Parker, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation executive director