From the hospital: Sierra Nevada Memorial offers updates during coronavirus crisis

During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, the idea of delivering a baby has to be incredibly stressful. We want our expectant parents to be joyful, confidant, and know that the Family Birth Center at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) is prepared to give the best care possible, even during COVID-19.

The hospital labor and delivery wing is separated from other patient areas. The clinical team is taking exhaustive precautions to ensure safety and care of mother and baby. A labor partner will be screened, but can join the birthing mother.

For those interested in learning more about what the SNMH Family Birth Center has to offer, please watch this online video: http://www.dignityhealth.org/sacramento/services/family-birth-centers/sierra-nevada-memorial-hospital-family-birth-center.

On April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon, the hospital will conduct a drill to practice for a high surge influx of patients. Six tents will be put up and the SNMH staff will rehearse moving a high number of people with potential COVID-19 symptoms through the triage process. This will also allow the hospital staff to test computers and other equipment needed in the tent. We want to assure our community, this is just a drill to ensure we are ready if needed.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We continue to have so many great partners. Today we thank Kmart for its donation of masks. Also a big shout out to Scott Lay and his team through the Superintendent of Schools Office and the schools. They helped coordinate childcare for critical health care workers and donated masks and bleach. Animal Place was creative and held a fundraiser to purchase 200 healthy meals for hospital employees. Hills Flat Lumber has provided needed supplies. The list goes on and on.

The role of a hospital must include being ready to serve its community during a health care crisis. Ultimately, that is our purpose. While SNMH has focused on immediate needs and has elevated its efforts as we navigate through these unknown circumstances, we want you to know we drill for catastrophic emergency situations all year long. From our Hospitalists and nursing teams, to housekeeping, nutritional services and more, you can have confidence in your community hospital.

Kimberly Parker, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation executive director