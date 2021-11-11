Dr. Roger Hicks: Pandemic update

Winter is coming, and so are the holidays. I think it’s time for an update on the pandemic.

The Delta variant, which is causing virtually all new cases of COVID, is at least twice as contagious as the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Delta has caused another big increase in cases, and dashed hopes from last spring when many thought we were through the worst of the pandemic.

So where are we now compared to where we were this time last year? First, the bad news. For a little reality check, let’s look at the average number of new COVID cases per day over the past week. This time last year, Nevada County had an average of seven new cases per day. The same week in November this year our weekly average is much higher — 23 new cases per day. This time last year, there had been about 700 cases and nine deaths in the county, now we have had over 9,000 cases and 105 deaths. Last year we saw a huge surge after the holidays, in part due to so many people traveling and getting together indoors with family and friends. We are concerned the same will happen this year, especially with so many people having pandemic fatigue and not taking preventive measures as seriously as last year, despite the higher case numbers.

However, there is also good news. Last year at this time no one was vaccinated against COVID. Right now, 67.5% of Nevada County residents are fully vaccinated, and another 7.5% are partially immunized. In addition, 9.2% of our fellow Nevada County citizens have had PCR-confirmed COVID, and many more have had the illness but have not had a confirmatory PCR test, so are not included in the case numbers. Let’s note though that while COVID infection does confer some immunity — good in terms of our community immunity — it is not as robust as that brought on by the vaccines. You are five times more likely to get COVID after a natural infection than after a vaccine.

Research shows that the vaccines currently approved in the U.S. are effective in preventing serious illness from COVID, including the Delta variant. Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID than fully vaccinated people. If that is true, you might ask, why did we have another wave of new cases over the summer? Firstly, a significantly smaller percentage of the population was vaccinated at that time. Secondly, we now know that immunity provided by the vaccines falls off after about six months, and even sooner after a COVID infection. About 20% of new cases now are breakthrough cases- meaning they occur in people who have been vaccinated or have had confirmed COVID.

Those are the reasons that the FDA and CDC recently approved boosters. The agencies say everyone who got Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine two months ago or more should get a booster. Many of those who got a Moderna or Pfizer two-shot series six months ago or more should get or are eligible for a booster. This includes everyone 65 and older and those 18 years and older who live or work in high-risk settings or have underlying medical conditions. People can choose which of the three vaccines they want as a booster, regardless of which one they had as a primary series. Preliminary studies show the most benefit from a Moderna or Pfizer booster.

The Pfizer vaccine was just approved for ages five to 11, meaning millions more children can now be protected against this potentially devastating disease. Approval of Moderna and J&J vaccines for children is expected in the near future.

Some people have hesitated to be vaccinated or have their children vaccinated because of possible side effects, particularly myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

There has been an increased incidence of mild myocarditis after the COVID vaccine, especially in young men, where the incidence has been reported as 70 cases per one million vaccines given. But COVID infection itself causes myocarditis in far higher numbers. Children with COVID infection are 37 times more likely to have myocarditis than their uninfected peers, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Furthermore, the vaccine-induced myocarditis is mild, and almost everyone has had a full recovery within 35 days.

In other good news, it appears that pills to treat COVID will soon be available. Pfizer and Merck recently announced they each have an oral treatment and will be submitting study data to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. This will be a big step forward because these medications can be taken at home, making them accessible to many more people. The only currently available treatment for COVID shown to be effective for outpatients is monoclonal antibodies, which must be given in a hospital or clinic setting by licensed medical personnel via IV infusion or a series of injections.

In the preliminary study data, Pfizer’s pill, which will be sold under the brand name Paxlovid, appears to be more effective than Merck’s. Pfizer’s pill was found to be 85% effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths if started within five days of infection; Merck’s was reported to be 50% effective. By comparison, monoclonal antibody infusions or injections are 70% effective. The Pfizer pill is a protease inhibitor, a class of drugs used for years to treat HIV and hepatitis C. Its origins date back to 2002 during the SARS epidemic, when it was developed but never used because the epidemic ended. Merck’s drug, known as molnupiravir, is a ribonucleoside analog that works by inserting errors into the virus’s RNA genetic code. Since it can be incorporated into DNA as well as RNA, Merck’s pill is raising concerns that it may cause mutations in humans. Both medications must be taken within a few days of start of the infection, both are taken over five days; 30 pills for Pfizer’s and 40 for Merck’s, and each costs $700 per treatment course.

To date, the trials have been only in people with risk factors for serious COVID, but studies are underway for low risk individuals. Both of these medications treat COVID; they don’t prevent the disease like vaccines do. And, given how long the approval process takes, they will not be available for months. We have far less data on them than on the vaccines because the study groups for the medications involved a few thousand people, and the vaccines have been given to hundreds of millions. But they will be another option available in certain situations to prevent the worst outcomes.

Just like last year, the virus is still with us, but this year we have a growing battery of vaccines and other measures to fight back. So much of the pain and suffering we are experiencing from COVID is preventable. Our best bet to have happy holidays is for as many of us as possible to get vaccinated, get booster shots and keep wearing those holiday masks!

Dr. Roger Hicks is the Medical Director for Yubadocs Urgent Care in Grass Valley and the founding president and current Director of the California Urgent Care Association