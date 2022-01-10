Dr. Jeff Kane: Why is America’s health sliding?

By some metrics our national health is doing well. Compared to other industrialized countries, we enjoy a higher survival after age 75, higher rates of cancer screening and survival, better control of blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and lower stroke mortality.

In other important areas, though, America’s health comes up shockingly short. According to the National Institutes of Health, we suffer a higher infant mortality rate than any peer nation. Our children are less likely to live to age five. Our adolescents and young adults die at higher rates from traffic accidents and homicide than their counterparts in other countries. Since the 1990s, they have had the highest rate of pregnancies, and are more likely to acquire sexually transmitted infections. The United States has the second highest prevalence of HIV infection among peer countries and the highest incidence of AIDS. From 1999 to 2018, our obesity rate increased from 30% to 42%, and the rate of “morbid obesity” — a life-threatening condition — doubled. On and on.

Much of this dismal situation can be ascribed to the fact that about ten percent of us have no medical insurance at all, so are likely to receive little or no care. But — and here’s my point — even Americans in privileged groups who receive apparently sufficient care don’t do very well. Those who are white, insured, college-educated, or in upper-income groups appear to be in worse health than similar groups in comparable countries. And even recent immigrants have been found to be generally in better health than native-born Americans.

Why is it that people who receive what is arguably the finest care in the world are still so unhealthy?

In a culture that famously values individual endeavor and responsibility, we seem curiously, ironically, maddeningly reluctant to personally change our unhealthy ways. I know doctors who try until their veins bulge to convince patients to eat healthily, exercise, and relinquish notoriously toxic habits, and finally give up.





John Knowles, MD, the late President of the Rockefeller Foundation and Medical Director of Massachusetts General Hospital, offered this diagnosis:

“The people have been led to believe that national health insurance, more doctors, and greater use of high-cost hospital-based technologies will improve their health. Unfortunately, none of them will. The next major advances in the health of the American people will come from the assumption of individual responsibility for one’s own health and a necessary change in the life style of a majority of Americans.”

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City