Dr. Jeff Kane: When you don’t know who you’re dealing with

Maybe you’ve seen the video series in which CEOs get themselves hired incognito as bottom-level newbies in their own businesses. Once on the job, they witness things their boardroom suits would never see, like maybe rats in the kitchen, a repulsive bathroom, or a psychopathic manager.

They discover pleasing things, too. In this series it’s all there. Oh, the face on the employee who’s just realized that the new grease trap wretch is actually Lord of the Manor! The CEOs respond variously to their experiences. One fires an “associate” on the spot, no discussion. Another excitedly commends one, offers him a bonus, and even college tuition for his young son.

The CEO’s disguise is basically a lie, of course, so the placement is arguably unethical. On the other hand, if done ethically, this would seem a brilliant way for management to learn what’s really going on … like, say, in medical offices. As I’ve spouted here before, every facet of a visit is potentially a placebo that lifts spirits or a nocebo that causes emotional harm. Some practices offer patients mail-in or online multiple-choice surveys that are so general and anemic as to be useless.

But suppose a medical practice could engage a symptomatic healthcare professional as a patient who checks in, waits patiently, is shown into an exam room, gets vitals done, is seen by a practitioner, and checks out. Then she writes a detailed report on the entire event and submits it to whoever manages the practice. The report would cover the receptionist’s greeting, waiting room atmosphere, practitioner transactions, staff attitudes, communication efficacy, and so on, all in readable essay form. (Another ethical issue: if you were the manager, would you inform your staff in advance about the unidentified observer patient?)

This glorious idea of mine evaporated, though, when I realized some of it is already being done: all patients observe the practice anyway. It’s just that most don’t write reports about it.

I do, though. I almost always follow my transactions as a patient with a letter or email, and regularly recommend that others do likewise. When the messages are positive — as most are — I address them to the person I’m praising and her supervisor or even the CEO. When I have something critical to say, I address only that person.

This method invariably attains results. It certainly worked with me when I was in standard practice. Praise dripped off me like water off a duck, since I already knew how wonderful I was. But criticism cut me to the core. I chewed on each morsel for weeks, examining my behavior.

One definite benefit of my idea, though, is that employees would learn that anyone they encounter might be an active observer. Nice if it carried into daily life: how do I behave when I think someone important is watching?

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City