Dr. Jeff Kane: Variable bang for the healthcare buck





Have you ever seen your name on a theater marquee? I have. Many years ago, four-inch red letters blared “Dr. Kane” in front of a movie theater near Fourteenth and Fruitvale in Oakland.

Films were no longer shown there, though. The theater had been divided into sad little offices, one of which was a medical clinic run by a pair of podiatrists. Each day they refreshed the marquee according to which doc was on duty.

Young and naive, I knew something about medicine, but little about how the world worked. I was just satisfied that they were paying me the princely sum of twenty-two dollars an hour. The economics of the day suggested that if I could assiduously amass one hundred thousand dollars, I could live off its five percent interest indefinitely. Such is youth.

It wasn’t a leisurely job. I often saw twenty patients a day. Most suffered the diseases of poverty: diabetes, hypertension, malnutrition obesity, and what we call today the “terribly sad life syndrome.” These patients mainly needed a routine checkup and prescription refills, which was why, I supposed, the clinic was so thinly staffed. A good proportion of patients had no complaints at all, and came in only for their annual Medicare physical.

Well, fine. But after a few weeks a dim light ignited in my head. How did all these people know to come to this clinic, after all? One day, instead of running to Caspers for lunch, I walked the neighborhood and not-so-accidentally ran into one of the podiatrists. He’d collared an elderly neighbor, and was signing him up for a clinic visit.

That’s what these guys did. Herding patients into their clinic was more profitable than fixing bunions, and their task was made easier when they informed patients Medicare would pay for it. While the podiatrists were out hustling, I peeked into their billing records and learned the clinic was a money machine. Scrounging for patients was legal, if tacky, but they billed all sorts of procedures no one had actually done. I left an angry note on the front desk and never went back. Maybe they’re out of jail by now.

Greedy practices have always been around, of course, and many will remain legal. Healthcare represents an enormous river of cash, and there’s no shortage of people anxious to dip their ladle in. The question is whether an entity provides services commensurate with what it charges.

This is the crucial issue in comparing for-profit with non-profit healthcare providers. If one of your goals is to turn a profit, it might compete with your goal of providing care.

An increasing number of hospices, for example, are for-profit. In 2000, they constituted 30% of the field, but today represent more than 70%. Private investment firms tripled their ownership of hospices during the last decade. In what is essentially an honor system, Medicare winds up paying for-profit hospices triple what it pays their nonprofit counterparts.

A study done by the Milliman consulting firm showed that nonprofit hospices had an overhead of 3%, compared to for-profit hospices’ 20%. Nonprofit hospices provided patients with 10% more nursing visits, 35% more social worker visits, and almost three times more clinician visits than for-profit hospices.

Even though insurance covers hospice care, these significant differences in services are important to note when choosing a hospice. To compare local hospices, go to https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/?guidedSearch=Hospice . To be clear, our own local Hospice of the Foothills is non-profit. It’s not funded at all by investors, but by generous donations, grants, and insurance reimbursement.

And the next time someone offers to put your name on their marquee, please remember that there’s probably more to the story.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.