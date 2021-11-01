Dr. Jeff Kane: The Soviet pharmacy

When I visited Russia a couple of times in the old Soviet Union days, that system’s deliberate insanities amazed me daily. Trucks, for example, had windshield wiper mounts but no wipers. “Because it is not raining,” explained an Intourist guide. In August, Moscow’s largest public swimming pool was waterless “to prevent diseases.”

Every consumer transaction was exasperating. Customers for anything from bread to socks had to wait in three separate lines. First, to select the product, which often as not was out of stock. Second, to pay for it and get a receipt. And third, to exchange the receipt for the product, if still available, with yet another dour clerk.

The only place that ridiculous style survives is in many American pharmacies. Last week I waited eighth in line, figuring to just get my pills, pay, and go back to the woods. Finally reaching the window, I was told I’d been in the wrong line.

As I grumbled my way to the next line, I reflected that customer care in general is going the way of the telephone operator. Reaching the head of line two, I asked for my prescription. I was informed that it was covered by my insurance, but there was a copay of $240. I showed the clerk my GoodRx.com coupon, which brought the cost down to $75.

“Oh, good for you,” she said. “But that means we have to re-bill it. Take the coupon to line one.”





I waited again in line one, happy to have saved $165, but deflated by the savings’ human cost, time uselessly gone forever. Finally a belabored pharmacist tapped a few dozen apparently successful keystrokes and directed me to line three for pickup.

“It’ll be ready in fifteen minutes.”

A half-hour to navigate the Kremlinoid maze and fifteen minutes to actually do the job. Waiting in the shampoo aisle, I reflected on what we’ve come to accept, a system that’s not only maddeningly inefficient, but disrespectful to customers and staff alike. No one enjoys being treated like a serf.

I’m sure my linemates went home and griped about it to their friends, and if they hadn’t had to stand six feet apart they’d have complained to each other. But they wisely didn’t assail the employees, who were as congenial as can be despite having to operate an ungainly muddle ordered by executives a thousand miles away.

Finally I heard my name called. I was handed the bottle, paid for it, and, as I exited, realized that not so long ago, before Sovietization, the last line was the only one I’d have needed.

Every time I stand in what I think is an unnecessary line–including phone-holding–I remind myself that every purchase is a vote. If we were to shop instead at the dwindling number of pharmacies that respect their customers and employees, the Soviet drug-purchasing system would go as belly-up as the USSR.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City