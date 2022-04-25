Dr. Jeff Kane: The only thing we have to fear…

Six years ago, the American Medical Association adopted a resolution defining gun violence as a public health issue. Said its president, “With 30,000 men, women and children dying each year at the barrel of a gun in schools, movie theaters, workplaces, houses of worship and on live television, the United States faces a public health crisis of gun violence.” Despite all our thoughts and prayers, the shootings continue: last year gun deaths totaled 40,000.

You might expect me to rail against guns, but I won’t. The bumper sticker that insists, “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people” is half-right. It is people who kill people, and not only with guns. But in a nation with as many guns as citizens, we won’t have meaningful firearm safety until clams sing opera.

Instead, what if we explored the other half of the bumper sticker: why do people kill people?

It’s not like we’re short of clues. For decades we’ve increasingly separated from one another. Most of us live in homogeneous neighborhoods and get around in tinted-window private cars rather than public transportation. We entertain ourselves in our own homes rather than with friends and strangers in theaters. Many of us work remotely, or in cubicles. We’ve never even occupied the same room with many of our social media “friends.” And COVID has further diminished our experience of community by isolating us, shrinking our social skills. Less contact is a well-recognized mental health hazard, as it means less comparing of our personal worlds: think Ted Kaczynski. We’re more stressed, edgier, consequently less empathetic…and too widely, in this mood, armed. Thus the daily road rage, air rage, restaurant rage.

The situation isn’t helped by our perennial dramatic narrative in films, books, and video games: good smashes evil, most often when the good guy with a gun offs the bad guy with a gun. In real life that’s a ridiculously rare event, yet continually inhabits our minds.

No conceivable law will remedy this tendency, though I suspect politicians somewhere are considering a “War Against Violence.” We need a national initiative that challenges isolation, encourages contact, and especially addresses the deep, incoherent fear that motivates people to arm themselves beyond all need.

Fear is conquerable. During Mohandas Gandhi’s campaign for Indian independence from England, he visited the Khyber Pass, a region never subdued by invaders. Its residents, the Pathans, were considered the fiercest, most truculent people on Earth. When, armed to the teeth, they met Gandhi, he asked them, “What are you afraid of?” The question did not sit well with the Pathans, who raised their rifles and rattled their swords. He continued, “If you’re not afraid, then why are you so armed?” Hearing this, the Pathan chief put down his weapons and joined Gandhi.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City