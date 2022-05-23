Dr. Jeff Kane: Rx: Humor

A Gary Larson cartoon depicts a group of doctors on rounds, pointing and laughing at a patient. It’s captioned, “Doctors researching whether humor aids healing.”

Sick, right? But we still laugh, so why? Maybe because illness is an experience so serious that humor, breaking the tension, suddenly makes us feel a bit better. In other words, humor is medicine.

The classic example is Saturday Review editor Norman Cousins’ famous strategy for treating his painful spinal arthritis. Checking out of the hospital into a less expensive hotel room, Cousins restricted his treatment to watching videos of the Marx Brothers and Candid Camera (remember?). His fascinated doctors testified to Cousins’ success.

Since then, researchers have established laughter’s salutary effects on respiration, heart function, muscle tone, the sympathetic nervous system, immunity, and hormone activity. Not that we required scientific proof, though. As Bob Dylan advised, “You don’t need a weatherman to tell which way the wind blows.” We’ve always known that genuine humor simply makes us feel better.

Humor benefits us beyond that, too. Consider what it is. Every humorous event, every joke and one-liner invites us to an alternate view. It might as well say, “Try seeing it this way.” When we do, our chuckle signifies we’ve stretched our imagination a bit. Humor expands our horizons, “opens our doors of perception,” as author Aldous Huxley put it. For example, a friend going through stage four cancer proudly told me, “I’m the world’s healthiest sick woman.” When someone suggested she was in denial she replied, “Of course I am. That’s the only medicine that works for me these days.”

Humor can defend against anxiety and render visible previously unrecognized issues. A seriously ill friend said, “I don’t mind dying. It’s all the rang-dang-doo you gotta go through to get there.” Another said, “Let’s face it: good health is merely the slowest rate at which one can die.” Or take my wife, who advised me, “Look at getting old this way: at least you won’t die young.”

Humor brings us closer. Our dearest friends are the ones we can kid. Sharing a laugh can be as gratifying as sharing a meal. And a well-timed joke can defuse a testy situation.

In fact, our sense of humor is right up there with our other senses. Like a royal court without a jester, gravity without levity thwarts imagination and consequently limits range of behavior. In fact, don’t humorlessness and narrow-mindedness go hand-in-hand?

So the next time you find yourself sourly drumming your fingers in a medical waiting room, consider comedian Steven Wright’s comment, “I took a course in speed waiting. Now I can wait an hour in only ten minutes.”

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City