Dr. Jeff Kane: Progress in healthcare

Healthcare has changed enormously during my lifetime.

While it’s gotten outrageously expensive and is generally more corporate and impersonal than ever, it’s improved in many ways, too.

When I was in training, for example, childhood acute leukemia was uniformly fatal. Today 85% of children with that diagnosis are alive after five years. Survival gains are equally impressive for many adult cancers. From 1975 to 2012, five-year survival for men with prostate cancer rose from 68% to 99%, and from 75% to 91% for women with breast cancer.

We’ve especially advanced in the nonmedical area of healthcare, which is to say attention to the patient as well as the illness. Curiously, positive change seems to have begun in the end-of-life area and has progressed backward, toward mere illness. I suspect that’s because dying was traditionally so unexplored that it attracted pioneers.

Dr. Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ 1969 book “On Death and Dying” made the subject suddenly discussable. Practitioners became interested, and the hospice movement, already established in Europe, began to develop here. Until then, the “C” word wasn’t said to patients, and people who were dying from any cause had little or no professional support or guidance.

(I was as unclued as anyone then. One of my patients during my internship was Mr. Sanchez, a delightful man with gastrointestinal bleeding. As soon as it was learned that he had stomach cancer he was transferred to the surgical service. I never saw him again, nor made an attempt to. In those days, in my mind, he was a goner. There was nothing I could do for him, so I spent my time with more hopeful prospects.)

Hospice services offered counseling, effective symptom control, home nursing, and respectful listening. Now docs are far more forthcoming and frank, and much emotional help is available, such as support groups and effective chaplain services.

A relatively new development is palliative care (from Latin palliatus: cloak). Palliation is comfort care, which includes support, counseling, and medical treatment of symptoms without curative intent. While a patient is eligible for hospice if the estimate of her survival is six months or less, palliation also treats those who don’t fit that category but still suffer difficult symptoms like poorly treatable pain or intractable nausea.

I’m not the only one to suggest that we all need a protective cloak now and then. Why shouldn’t all patients be afforded comfort care? In fact, who among us — even those who are “well” — wouldn’t benefit from an atmosphere of support and compassion?

We’re talking about a movement that’s hardly reached medical training yet, though undeniably on the way. If you’re studying to be a doctor, you still need to memorize items like the Krebs cycle, the precise location of the cingulate gyrus, and the entire coagulation cascade. That is, the curriculum remains dominated by dry facts which most graduates will find useless and which actually usurp time for a more vital need, the communication skills that hospice and palliation exemplify. Much of medical education remains mummified in a 1950s sarcophagus, but this slow, steady humanistic movement is on the way …

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City