Dr. Jeff Kane: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Your cancer’s cured. It’s gone. You’re safe, so why are you so low now? You should be kicking up your heels, and instead you’re feeling anxious and losing sleep and flying off the handle for no reason. What’s wrong with you?

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Psychologists estimate that 7% of Americans are affected. We popularly associate PTSD with combat veterans, and certainly they experience extreme trauma, but it’s relatively common in cancer patients, too. Your doctor mentioned the C word, and soon afterward you were justifiably rushed into treatments, with their caustic carnival of side effects. You were anxious, fearful, and isolated, but hadn’t the luxury of — as we say in California — “processing” the suddenly ignited feelings. Serious illnesses of every stripe, as a matter of fact, can incubate the disorder, which will appear typically months after the initial event.

Likewise a variety of other traumas: emotional abuse, a childhood hospitalization, a serious auto accident, sudden loss of a parent — any event so intense that you had to devote your energy exclusively to survival. You were pushed out of shape, wrecked, run over, and then run over again, unable at the time to deal with emergent emotions.

Fortunately, you did survive. But buried feelings are always buried alive … and slowly rise to the surface.





Enough of us face such traumas that we ought to be aware of this view of PTSD: not a mental illness at all, but a natural and surprisingly common experience we can actually cope with.

Various forms of psychotherapy address it well, but as with any disorder, the most effective treatment is prevention. To minimize feelings’ tendency to burrow underground, we can express them, as early and thoroughly as we’re able.

This strategy is working its way into mainstream medical circles, however slowly, as practitioners realize that illness invariably bears two simultaneous profiles, the physical one and the subjective experience of the sick person. Healthcare institutions increasingly feature support groups that offer patients the long listen they need, and so help them navigate effectively and avoid PTSD.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City