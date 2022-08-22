Dr. Jeff Kane: Please press one

Suffering disturbing symptoms, I dialed Dr. Wamsgann’s number.

“Hello. You’ve reached NextHealth, committed to the finest care for our valued patients. If this is an emergency, please hang up and dial 911. If you’re depressed or have experienced self-destructive thoughts, please hang up and dial 988. If you’re a youth in crisis, please hang up and dial 1-800-448-4663. This call may be monitored for training or by third parties.

“Upon entering the NextHealth facility, please wear a face mask and bring proof of immunization and a photo ID. Please listen carefully, as our options continually change.

“For primary care, please press one. To request a prescription refill, please press two. For billing questions, please press three. For address and hours of operation, please press four. To repeat these options, please press five.”

I pressed one.

“Please enter the first four letters of your provider’s last name. For example, for Dr. Szymanski, please enter s-z-y-m. For Dr. Khamkaeo, please enter “k-h-a-m.”

I entered w-a-m-s.

“I’m sorry, I cannot find that listing. If you feel this is an error, please call our Support Department at 1-800-555-6900. To leave a message in English, please press one. To hear this message in a language other than English, please press two. To return to the previous menu, please press three.”

I called the Support Department.

“We are sorry. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our call volume is greater than anticipated. We value your call and appreciate your patience. We can return your call later if you leave your telephone number. To leave your number, please press one.”

I pressed one.

“We value your call and appreciate your patience. Please enter your telephone number, starting with your area code.”

I entered my number.

“The number you entered is 530-555-9876. If that is correct, please press one. If that is not correct, or to enter a different number, please press two.”

I pressed one.

“Thank you. Please remain on the line for a short questionnaire about our service. We value your call and appreciate your patience. We will return your call within twenty business days. Goodbye.”

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City