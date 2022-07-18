Dr. Jeff Kane: Notes on aging

Ah, the revelations of aging.

For example, we realize we’re not as cute as we used to be. Our spotless skin begins to look like salami. Getting up off the floor now requires planning, like parallel parking. What worked smoothly yesterday needs concentration today. Ease devolves into strain.

With its almost daily changes, aging is like the unpredictability of adolescence, isn’t it? Last week my shoes suddenly felt like someone else’s; that discomfort recalled another from decades ago, pimples cropping up on my teenage face like soda bubbles. When I recently learned I’d somehow lost two inches of height, I remembered my surprise, at eighteen, upon realizing that overnight I was taller than my father.

“Really weird,” we observe to a friend of similar age. “I go into a room and then have to ask myself why I’m there.”

Friend replies, “Now that you mention it…”

To get anything done in peer groups, we find we need to time-limit what we cleverly call our “organ recital.” We wax on about our prostate or crown implant or fading vision for five minutes, and then it’s the next contestant’s turn. We reluctantly discover that aging is a steady parade of losses: diminished energy, stamina, organ function, and — did I already mention? —memory.

My mother cautioned me about getting old, but I eventually came to understand it’s preferable to the alternative. For all I complain about decomposing, another part of me says, “Well, what did you expect?” And, more constructively, “How are you going to handle this?”

No one claims it’s a picnic. But once we stop acting as though aging is a curse and regard it as actually normal in this universe of nothing-but-change, we have a better time. Many years ago (an ever more frequent beginning to my sentences) I worked in a clinic frequented by seniors. Many of these folks responded to pain spasms with, of all things, gratitude. I’d hear wincing sounds followed by, “Thank you! Thank you!” I found their outbursts inexplicable until I became one of them: it hurts but I’m still here, thank heaven. That is, it’s possible, with a shift in attitude, to alchemize suffering into gratitude.

After all, along with the miseries of aging, there’s plenty to be thankful for. Longevity, for one thing. If we enjoy being here, these years are frosting on the cake. Some elders lament having to move more slowly, but this needn’t be a disability. What’s our hurry, anyway? I’ve noticed that when I slow down I see more. And when I don’t reflexively speak in a conversation, I consider more thoroughly what I just heard, and wind up responding more thoughtfully. In addition, slower motion feels preventive in older age, since I’m more likely to fall, injure myself, and take longer to heal.

Then there’s wisdom. Or not. Age doesn’t automatically confer it. I know folks who haven’t learned in eighty years what a goose learns in three. Duration only invites one to deploy the fruit of experience; some accept the invitation and others never notice it.

One puzzle persists, though. I often find myself in agreement with other elders that the world is rapidly declining. Culture is in tatters, nothing works right anymore, hardly anyone knows much, and fewer seem to care. But isn’t that the perennial role of curmudgeons? Haven’t we always sat on the porch railing at all this obvious deterioration? Or maybe are we right?

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City