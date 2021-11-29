Dr. Jeff Kane: How it was is how it is

Many years ago I was the sole doc in a scruffy forest community that required a rough-and-tumble style of practice. A neighbor called me late one rainy winter night.

“You gotta go see Butch the Rapper. I think he’s got pneumonia.”

I actually had a little black doctor bag then. I fitted it with a couple of tools and a syringe of penicillin, donned my poncho, and scrabbled up the hill to Butch’s lean-to.

Butch was a speed freak who made a paper-thin living hauling firewood. Usually cast-iron robust, he was curled up in his sleeping bag, sweating profusely and shaking like jello. Yup, it turned out to be pneumonia.

“Hospital? I don’t need no hospital.”





After injecting him with the antibiotic, I told him I’d return in the morning. He showed up at my house twelve hours later, looking as fit as ever. Fastest healing I’d ever seen.

“Thanks, Doc. You saved my life.”

In addition to having neither gainful employment nor a real home, Butch had no insurance and no money. But he thanked me, and that always feels good. Money isn’t the only currency.

I was building a house that year, doctoring in an ER by day and pounding nails by night. The project required some foundation welding. I was ignorant of the craft and had no friend with an arc welder. But a couple of days later a guy I didn’t know showed up with one.

He said, “Butch the Rapper sent me.”

That’s how it worked then. You did your thing, then sat back and awaited the cosmic consequences. My decades tell me that’s how it always works. In this season of Giving Thanks, it’s important that I spend more time appreciating my accumulated consequences than struggling for what I want.

I treated six-year-old Raindance Meyers for repeated ear infections in that same dank forest. His family was on Medicaid — state insurance for poor people. I sent bills to Medicaid, but never hearing from them, I wrote it off because they would have paid me less than I’d spend on postage to complain. Eleven years later I received a Medicaid form saying they’d denied the charge. No big shock to me, but eleven years: a genuine classic. I should’ve saved it.

Just before the COVID pandemic, my wife and I were sitting in a restaurant in Sierra City. A middle-aged man approached me.

“You’re Jeff, right? Do you remember me?”

“I’m sorry, no. Who are you?”

“Raindance Meyers. Actually, Kevin now. I remember you, and just wanted to thank you for taking care of me.”

If Medicaid had miraculously paid me and I’d collected maximum interest on it over the forty years since, it couldn’t have topped that moment.

In 1995 I was facilitating a cancer support group in Sacramento. A nurse summoned me out to whisper that my father had just died. I returned to the group. “Excuse me,” I said. “My father…my father…” I couldn’t speak more, but group members heard the story nevertheless. I sat weeping, and they gathered around me silently and held me.

I’m telling you these examples, among hundreds, to celebrate the fact that caring contact will always exist, and flows both ways, whether we’re aware of it or not. However we complain about healthcare’s current expense, paperwork, legalities, miscommunication, burnout, and general insanities, patients and “providers” alike benefit from the inspirational stories at its heart. All that’s necessary is to listen.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City