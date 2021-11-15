Dr. Jeff Kane: Healthcare by bullying?

“Please don’t use unkind words with our staff. If you think you can do a better job, we’re accepting applications.”

— Sign in a local pharmacy window

As the pandemic further divides our culture, we’ve become pretty testy. Angry people, perceiving their rights are violated, bully, threaten, and attack restaurant workers, flight attendants, healthcare practitioners and other handy targets. Hardly anyone enjoys catching wrath, so employees everywhere are quitting, as are many school board members and election officials.

Now medical practice itself is under siege. Recently, a Montana hospital refused an 82-year-old COVID patient’s request to be treated with the drug ivermectin, which is ineffective for that purpose but nevertheless popular in some circles. Her family complained to the state’s Attorney General that by withholding what she wanted, the hospital was violating her rights. Later that day a hospital spokesperson claimed that three government officials, including a state trooper, had “harassed and threatened” doctors.

Several states, including Montana, have adopted a “right to try” law, which allows use of an unapproved drug. In order to qualify, a patient must meet certain conditions, including diagnosis with a life-threatening illness and exhaustion of approved treatments. Under this legal shield, a tiny number of physicians do prescribe ivermectin for COVID.





I favor the “right to try” law, as its use might generate unanticipated advances. But the trying must involve two consenting adults. Compelling doctors to prescribe against their principles of training and practice would make healthcare an arm of autocracy.

Modern medicine is founded on science, which — many of us don’t understand — is necessarily imperfect. It can offer only the current, hard-won state of our knowledge. We’ll never know it all, and some of what we think we know today is sure to drop by the wayside. (A medical school dean told his graduating class, “I’m sorry, but a third of what we taught you is incorrect; we just don’t know which third.”) Still, science is the most effective process we’ve evolved for reliably discerning the physical world. Reliance instead on a Twitter report, a media commentator, or a sales pitch might benefit someone, but over the long run, facts outperform fantasies. Unless we want healthcare controlled by whoever yells loudest, we need to actively support medical science.

By the way, I was unable to learn how the 82-year-old patient did. It got lost in the news maelstrom about legal jurisdictions.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City