Dr. Jeff Kane: Health care’s art is communication

It’s 5 p.m. Friday, and a message on your answering machine says the X-ray you took Wednesday shows masses consistent with lung cancer.

Whoa. You call your doctor’s office, but it’s closed till Monday. Now, how does your weekend go?

This is not a rare occurrence. I hear such stories regularly. One emailed test report stated, “Patient’s blood morphology suggests acute leukemia.” It arrived the evening before Thanksgiving. Here’s another: “PET scan reveals numerous tumors in both lungs and multiple liver sites.” It arrived the evening before the doctor left on vacation. A nurse told a woman on the phone that her breast biopsy was “negative.” That means it was normal — no sign of cancer. But the woman, unfamiliar with medical terminology, thought the result was truly negative — malignancy. Her anxiety caused symptoms that cost her and her family an unnecessary hospitalization.

Patients are understandably disturbed when significant news comes with little explanation or emotional cushioning. We want patients to get information promptly, but shouldn’t we tailor its delivery to how it might affect them?

In the old days, when health care was a more personal service, the doctor would normally call the patient to interpret the info. Today’s practice of transmitting it through emails and recorded messages often bears unintended consequences. Test results and diagnoses need to be conveyed by people who are aware of information’s emotional power, and who communicate skillfully. That is, there’s more to health care than fixing physiologies. It’s science, but it’s art, too.

If you’re disturbed by the way you were given information, please, please let the doctor or the clinic know. They may be innocently unaware that they’re underserving you. Don’t just phone. Put it in writing, too. And when communication has been humane and helpful, tell them that, too. Praise works wonders.

Patient feedback, both negative and positive, helped me to radically change my own practice style. Indeed, better communication can’t help but improve health care.

Dr. Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.