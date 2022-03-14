Dr. Jeff Kane: Dr. Oz rules

Last week we received a mass-mailed postcard touting a healthcare-oriented product. The card’s text and grammar were at fourth-grade level, virtually screaming SPAM, but a photo of Dr. Oz caught my eye. Pushing the product, the card stated, verbatim, “It was the most watched episode of dr oz in history.”

In that case, sure, I’ll try it. What can I lose? If you can’t trust Dr. Oz, then these are indeed the end days.

Not so long ago, physicians were icons of trust. When I was a kid, personal product ads were toast unless they included “doctor-approved” or the AMA seal. If our family doctor had suggested treating my acne by sewing my elbows together, my parents would have happily assented.

In those days, when any man (yup, just men then) wearing a head mirror inspired confidence, ads went to preposterous lengths. On my wall hangs a Camels ad from a 1950s magazine. A graphic of a young doctor and busy nurses is captioned, “More doctors smoke camels than any other cigarette.” Actually, I have no reason to doubt that statement. For all I know it’s true today, as well: maybe six out of the ten docs who still smoke prefer Camels.

But as healthcare venues morphed over decades from humble Norman Rockwell offices to industrial palaces, doctors gradually lost their marketing aura (I believe those two changes are related, by the way, but that’s another column.) Suffice it to say that Dr. Welby can’t sell pomade anymore.





This use of Dr. Oz in this ridiculous ad is a stroke of perverse genius, as it takes advantage of both his celebrity status and any remnants of popular respect for doctors. I doubt it will resurrect the trend, though. Today you want to attach a pop celebrity to your product — Kim, Mariah, Brad, or some “influencer” you and I have never heard of. And if it’s on Oprah, well… Advertisers spend millions on celebrity links because, frankly, they work. Don’t ask me why. In any case, I appreciate that doctors are finally freed of being commercial bait.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City