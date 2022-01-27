Dr. Jeff Kane: Certainty and mental health

A twelve year old in a coonskin cap, I watched Davy Crockett, the King of the Wild Frontier, tame the West. In this Disney series, ultra-believable Fess Parker played Davy. When a sidekick asked him the secret to his successes, Fess/Davy answered, “Be sure you’re right; then go ahead.”

A fabulous philosophy, I thought, so I made it my own. I soon realized, though, that being sure I was right was a tall order. Real life poses blurry questions. I’m sure enough about some things, like whether I’m hungry, but the hundreds of little decisions that I make daily hardly ever come from Crockett-like certainty. They’re just momentary preferences in a complex world.

Not everyone is comfortable with that much wiggle. I once worked in a hospital in which the medical director, my boss, regularly made outrageous pronouncements.

“You don’t need to do a blood test,” he’d say. “Just look at the patient’s color.” Or, “You can tell what kind of infection it is by the smell.”

I wasn’t the only dubious doc. We’d cautiously ask him, “Are you suuure?” He must have heard that several times daily. To put an end to it he said, “Look, sure I’m sure. I might be wrong, but I’m always sure.”





He needed to feel certain, and in troubling times we all do. We’re so accustomed to our stable perceptions and routines that when they’re yanked out from under us, we wobble inside and consequently reach for any shard of presumed certainty, whether or not it’s actually true or even plausible.

Serious illness presents a fine illustration. You hear the “C” word, say, and suddenly your life is in shreds. You’re disoriented, fearful, blown away–note, though, not because of a tumor, but a word. Nothing in your body has changed during these moments, but your comfy world is in tatters nonetheless. Your vision shrinks down to a neon sign that flashes “The Unknown.” You long for any handle on this chaos. Even the establishment of a precise diagnosis, no matter how serious, is strangely comforting.

Unknowns needn’t necessarily generate fear and confusion. We have other options. In particular, we can choose to address them with curiosity. Instead of reflexively withdrawing, we can deliberately explore them and move from paralysis toward a positive response. Not easy, but worth a try. The Dalai Lama wrote, “I sit in the field of unknowing, and invite you to join me there.”

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City