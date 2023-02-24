COVID dashboard confirms 133 deaths from COVID-19 in Nevada County
The number of deaths in Nevada County from COVID-19 increased according to the state dashboard, from 132 deaths to 133.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County also increased, with the dashboard reporting 20,125 confirmed cases as of Thursday, Feb. 23.
The state of California reported 100,187 deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, with 11,105,535 confirmed cases, the dashboard stated
In Nevada County, 285,755 COVID-19 tests have been preformed, averaging 85 tests per day, according to the dashboard. The county currently has a 5.1% positive test rate. California has an 6.5% positive test rate.
There are currently five patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Nevada County, down from 7 reported a few weeks ago. There are three ICU bed available, according to the dashboard.