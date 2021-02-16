COVID-19 and Heart Health

People living with heart disease are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19. Vaccination can reduce your risk of contracting the virus and reduce the chances that you will develop severe symptoms and side effects if you do catch it.



As we near the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are learning more about the virus and its impact on our bodies. One area where COVID-19 has proven surprisingly dangerous is in our hearts.

“COVID-19 does not just infect the lung tissue but can spread wider in the body, directly causing heart inflammation that may make the heart weak or cause arrhythmias,” explains Ryan Smith, MD, cardiologist with Dignity Health Medical Group – Sierra Nevada.

Ryan Smith MD



Dr. Smith says researchers have been able to pinpoint the damage COVID-19 does to heart tissue using an electron microscope. And while he says other side effects of the virus are more common and more problematic, he says the severe illness brought on by the virus (including low oxygen levels) can cause new heart problems in at-risk patients.

“Commonly, with COVID-19, we see people with their first episode of significant arrhythmia, like atrial fibrillation,” Dr. Smith says. “We may also see heart block (which can require a temporary pacemaker) triggered by this severe viral infection. It’s never good to have your first manifestation of a significant heart problem happen during an infection. This limits our options for treatment.”

Severe infection of any kind can put stress on the heart. Often this can create a temporary heart problem or it can unveil a previously undetected heart blockage or other problem (like valve disease) that otherwise would not have been detected.

Dr. Smith says that while he has seen some patients locally recovering from COVID-19 experiencing weakness in their heart, it has been difficult to pinpoint the cause. However, at medical centers with a much higher case load of COVID-19 patients, the connection has been clear.

“It’s been very well described at other hospitals with more COVID-19 patients that COVID-19 has been the only cause of the weak heart findings,” he says. “We call that myocarditis. Also, just like a very severe influenza case, sometimes this triggers a real heart attack. We think that these kinds of severe complications from COVID-19 are about 20 times more likely with COVID-19 than with influenza.”

Dr. Smith says COVID-19 is hardest on the hearts of people already living with a heart condition.

“It is like taking a person with a bad heart already and forcing them to run a half marathon,” he says. “Interestingly, people with preexisting heart conditions are both more likely to catch it and to have more severe disease when they do get it.”

If you or someone you care for does get COVID-19, Dr. Smith says its important to note that most people diagnosed with it do not need to be hospitalized and do not experience severe symptoms.

“Most people have what we can classify as mild COVID or moderate COVID,” he says. “People with moderate COVID may struggle to breathe for a day or two during the worst part of the viral pneumonia syndrome and may have mildly low oxygen level that gets better when they walk around or breathe deeply.”

During the recovery period, Dr. Smith warns patients that the virus may linger, causing symptoms for days, weeks or even months.

“Once you are getting better, it’s important to understand the symptoms don’t go away quickly,” Dr. Smith explains. “Survivors have told us that getting back to an exercise regimen too quickly has worsened their symptoms.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Smith says COVID-19 may be around longer than we would like, but the vaccines currently available will continue to provide some protection even if you do catch the virus in the future.

“With prior vaccination, your body will have a ten-day head start,” he says. “There is a much greater chance that the disease will be either asymptomatic (with no symptoms) or only mild. And the vaccine gives you a chance to not get it at all. I think getting the vaccine when you get a chance, and not fussing about which kind of vaccine, is our best chance to protect ourselves and each other from a miserable few days or even months, losing our sense of taste, or even having to be hospitalized.”

In the meantime, Dr. Smith extends his thanks to everyone who has cared for our community throughout the pandemic.

“I want to thank the phlebotomists, environmental services crew, respiratory therapists, and nurses at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital who bravely care for patients with this disease. It humbles me to know that they will be there for me if I need them too.”