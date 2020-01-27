Covered California’s Jan. 31 deadline fast approaching

Covered California’s open enrollment lasts until Jan. 31, the Individual Shared Responsibility Penalty for Californians will be in effect for those who choose to go without health insurance in 2020, which will be administered by the Franchise Tax Board.

“We do not want Californians to face a penalty; we want them to have quality health insurance that gives them access to some of the best doctors and facilities in the nation,” said Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee stated in news release.

For those facing a penalty, a family of four could pay at least $2,000 for not having health insurance, the release states.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature made new financial help available to eligible consumers to help further lower the cost of their coverage. More than 560,000 Californians have already qualified for the new state subsidies, the release states.

Covered California’s open-enrollment period runs through Jan. 31. Consumers can find out if they are eligible for financial help and see which plans are available in their area by entering their zip code, household income and the ages of those who need coverage into Covered California’s Shop and Compare Tool.

Those interested in learning more about their coverage options can visit http://www.CoveredCA.com; get free and confidential in-person assistance, in a variety of languages, from a certified enroller; have a certified enroller call and provide free help; call Covered California at 800-300-1506.

Source: Covered California