Companions for Pregnancy and Infant Loss host conversations about loss

Companions for Pregnancy and Infant Loss are hosting two conversations around pregnancy and infant loss on Feb. 17, 1 to 2:30 p.m. and March 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free registration is on the Full Circle of Living and Dying website at http://www.fullcirclelivingdyingcollective.com/

The conversations are not grief or therapy sessions. They are guided by Living Room Conversations format and agreements. The March event will include Jia Christopher’s sharing about her daughter Neve who died May 21, 1991 in the womb at 37 weeks and her family’s openness about the process which allowed their friends to more easily speak to them about the tragedy and help them through it.

There will be information about the Caring Cradle and Cuddle Cut now available in Nevada County. An informal discussion around assisting, supporting, and interacting with grieving families will follow. We will share tools to guide families as they make memories, grieve, and find remembrance and healing.

The February conversation will open with these questions:

• Have you or others in your life experienced pregnancy loss?





• Did you talk about it with family and outside your family? What was your experience?

• Did you observe any rituals or actions that supported your or another parent’s grieving process?

People who experience pregnancy and infant loss need nurture, connection and community and may find themselves alone at this most tender time. When we do not recognize this type of death and dismiss loss and empty arms, grief is disenfranchised and unsupported. CPIL are midwives and end-of-life doulas whose goals are to open the conversation, allow acknowledgment of this particularly loss, and provide education and assistance to understand options and rights in order to make informed decisions prior to and/or after pregnancy loss, such as the right to spend time with the deceased baby.

CPIL’s supportive actions resulted in the Christopher family donation of a Caring Cradle to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and a fundraiser held by the Nevada County Midwives Collective for a Cuddle Cot. Both cooling devices allow families to spend as much time as they want with their baby before burial or cremation. Extra time with the baby allows siblings, grandparents, friends and other family members to meet the baby, support each other, and grieve together.

Statistics can’t show the exact number of loss because a miscarriage may happen before a woman knows she’s pregnant; however, the following statistics indicate combined miscarriages, stillbirths, and infant death are more than one million losses per year in the United Sates.

For women who know they’re pregnant, about 10 to 15 in 100 pregnancies (10 to 15%) end in miscarriage. Most miscarriages happen in the first trimester before the 12th week of pregnancy. Miscarriage in the second trimester (between 13 and 19 weeks) happens in 1 to 5 in 100 (1 to 5%) pregnancies. As many as half of all pregnancies may end in miscarriage.

A stillbirth is the death of a baby before or during delivery. About one pregnancy in 100 at 20 weeks of pregnancy and later is affected by stillbirth, and each year about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States. Infant mortality is the death of an infant before his or her first birthday. In 2019, the infant mortality rate in the United States was 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Sushila Mertens, host of the monthly 3rd Thursdays Death Conversations, emphasized, “Our conversation agreements create a safe place to be heard without crosstalk or judgements. We are holding space for those who experienced loss and making it acceptable to talk about it.” Full Circle of Living and Dying can be reached at 530-270-9839 or 916-397-5443.

Source: Full Circle of Living and Dying