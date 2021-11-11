Community Beyond Violence to host open house

The public is invited to an open house at Community Beyond Violence’s new offices at 1020 McCourtney Rd, Suite B on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The new, freshly refurbished offices are still located in the Brighton Greens Business Park as their former offices, but at the other end of the parking lot, behind the Brighton Greens Veterinary Hospital.

“We’re excited to be in this new space, which improves access for our clients and other visitors — and we’re looking forward to giving people in our community a tour and introduce them to our staff and board members,” said Executive Director Stephanie Fischer.

About Community Beyond Violence

Community Beyond Violence has served western Nevada County since 1978, providing crisis intervention and prevention services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Our mission is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence. To learn more, visit http://www.cbv.org .

Source: Community Beyond Violence