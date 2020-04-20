Celebrating our community’s generosity: A thank you to volunteers and donors during National Volunteer Week

Volunteering comes in many forms, whether it’s donating time, offering a talent, or giving a voice. This week – during National Volunteer Week – Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and other organizations across the US pause to celebrate those who give back both through volunteering and generous giving.

During the current Covid-19 pandemic, volunteerism is growing exponentially, and Nevada County has been no exception with hundreds of community members stepping up to help the most vulnerable and those in need.

Examples of these acts of service at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation include – but are not limited to as they are happening on a daily basis – local breweries and distilleries producing free to low cost hand sanitizer, community members with 3D printers making facemask attachments, local businesses offering to donate medical facemasks and sterile gloves or offering to make head shields for hospital staff. Several local restaurant, grocers and organizations have also offered and delivered prepared food to help feed hospital physicians and staff.

There has also been an ever-growing community of facemask/scrub cap-makers that has donated to our hospital, other health care facilities, skilled nursing homes, essential workers within Nevada County and beyond. The number of facemasks that have been produced in record time is nothing short of extraordinary. Behind the tireless efforts of essential workers on the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic are the community volunteers offering support while also lowering the curve by sheltering in place. To them, we offer our thanks today and all week long.

SNMH’s Director of Mission Integration and Community Health, Laura Seeman, has been keeping in touch with members of the community who are hoping to lend a helping hand to their community hospital. Seeman says there has been no shortage of positive outreach and goodwill.

“Thank you so much for the individuals and businesses in Nevada County for their support and outpouring of kindness for those of us in healthcare,” said Seeman. “It takes a village, especially in times like these, and I could not be more proud of the way the community has banded together for the common good. #communitykindness.”

In addition to recognizing the extent to which the community has stepped, SNMH Foundation would also like to recognize our regular volunteers who put in many hours every year helping us organize events, help spread the word about SNMH Foundation and the work we do, offer time to help out with tasks in our office, participate on our boards and various committees and commit to helping us maintain high standards of healthcare within our community. Hospital auxiliary members and our volunteer chaplains have not been in the hospital for over a month. They also offer tremendous support throughout the hospital, in the Pine Tree Gift Shop, Emergency Department, and patient care areas. While they are currently sheltering in place, they are truly the volunteer heartbeat of our hospital all year long.

“We could not accomplish all that we do without the extraordinary efforts of our volunteers,” said SNMH Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker.” “We want to offer each and every one of them our sincere gratitude. Because of you, our community hospital is in a good place to fight Covid-19 and keep Nevada County health now and for future generations.”

“We would like to encourage our community to support those who support our hospital and other essential entities by investing back into our community,” Parker continued. “Buying local now when possible, picking up curb-side food and amenities, and committing to support our community’s businesses once we get through this will ensure our community stays strong.”

SNMH Foundation is also proud to offer a Covid-19 Relief Fund that will support SNMH’s critical need. For those that can, now is an excellent time to use a portion of your stimulus check to support local nonprofit needs, businesses, and our small town. According to Parker, 100 percent of donations to the Covid-19 Relief Fund will be directed to support the hospital’s must urgent needs. You can make a secure donation by visiting http://www.supportsierranevada.org/donate or by calling 530-477-9700.