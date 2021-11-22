Atria residents recognize staff: Employees celebrated for going above and beyond for their community

Atria Grass Valley hosted a special event recognizing their employees. On Nov. 10 they presented monetary payouts and recognition to staff members who were nominated by residents as going above and beyond with the Exceeding Expectations Award.

Ten employees enjoyed monetary payouts and special celebrations in their honor.

“It’s our commitment to invest in our staff both within their paycheck, and beyond it. Our staff know what makes our residents smile, what brightens their day, what fitness activities they prefer and their favorite dinner,” said Natasha Georges, Executive Director Atria Grass Valley. “It’s special for our residents to recognize someone who made a difference for them and to say thank you.”

Since 2007, Atria has paid more than $124 million to hourly front-line staff through Atria Rewards, a program which recognizes service longevity and high achievements in the areas of customer satisfaction and Quality Enhancement.

“It’s in the DNA of everyone here to go above and beyond,” said Georges. “You become part of each other’s lives. When a resident shares a special moment, memory or photograph with us, it means so much.”

Atria Senior Living employee benefits include competitive pay, paid holidays and time off, tuition reimbursement, employee loyalty rewards program, retirement savings plan with employer match and career advancement opportunities.

Source: Atria Senior Living

Brianna Garcia from Atria was recognized for her contributions.

Provided photo