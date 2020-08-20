Annual ‘Our Community Aging and Disability Conference’ is going virtual

Oct. 30: Review of the Five Long-Term Services and Support Stakeholder Committee; Recommendations for the Governor’s Master Plan for Aging

Oct. 16: The Many Faces of Depression and How to Find Relief

Oct. 9: Isolation and Loneliness – The Impact on our Health and What can be Done

Sept. 25: How to get “Online” and be Safe While There.

Sept. 18: Why is it so Important to be “Online” Today?

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In those three decades we as a community have made great strides, yet there is still progress to be made. Today, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the increased risk levels of people with disabilities and older adults, as well as gaps in access to technology for these populations. And the ongoing problems of loneliness and isolation are being magnified by the current pandemic.

This year would have also marked the 6th Annual Aging and Disability Conference in Grass Valley, but this year it will be going virtual. This Friday, Aug. 21, will be the kickoff of the Aging and Disability Conference Webinar Series webinar series produced by the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) of Nevada County and the Emerging ADRC of Yuba and Sutter Counties. The Kick-off webinar, entitled “Master Plan for Aging and Disability in COVID-19,” will bring together local and statewide leaders in the aging and disability movements.

We know the aging population will continue to grow, and that one in five people in California has some type of disability. How do we plan for this? How do we create equity and justice for people with disabilities and older adults? The Master Plan for Aging was driven by these questions, with the goal of allowing all people live, work, and play in their community of choice.

Panel members will include Joe Xavier, Director, California Department of Rehabilitation; Kim McCoy Wade, Director, California Department of Aging; Karol Swartzlander, Director, California Commission on Aging; Jan Arbuckle, Grass Valley City Council Member, and William Reed, District Vice President, United Domestic Workers.

Panel discussions will include the following questions:

What makes you passionate about aging and disability issues?

What is the Master Plan on Aging, and why is it important?

What progress have we made in terms of the ADA, and what work still lies ahead?

People with disabilities and older adults are disproportionately affected by disasters, including COVID-19. What is your agency doing to help address this?

What are the biggest gaps in response and services for these populations?

What is the Digital Divide, and how can we work together to improve access to technology, internet, and technical support?

How are you addressing the isolation and loneliness that people are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic?

What can local communities do to make a more age- and disability-friendly community?

The partner agencies of the ADRC assist people in making informed decisions about their short or long–term care needs, and to help them to develop plans that will enable them to live as they want in the community. The ADRC process helps the consumer form a realistic view of the community options and resources in Nevada, Yuba and Sutter Counties are. The Core ADRC partners are FREED Center for Independent Living and Agency on Aging Area 4. The ADRC’s in these three counties are made up of over 40 Community Partner organizations who directly serve older adults and people with disabilities in their communities.

The “Our Community Aging and Disability Webinar Series runs from Aug. 21 with the Kick-off event, and continues through Nov. 11 . All webinars on Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All webinars will include ASL and closed captioning. Register at freed.org/ADRC/ Our-Community-an-Aging-and-Disability-Conference or call 530-477-3333 or 530-742-4474.

Source: FREED