Achieving wellbeing through detoxification

We live in a world where toxins are prevalent in our environment, in foods and drugs, the products we use, water, air and soil. A CDC survey found glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer, in more than 80% of urine samples from children and adults in the U.S. From before birth we may be exposed to thousands of chemicals that contribute to toxic overload, from heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides, to their cumulative physiological effects. Body detoxing is a strategic step in regaining and maintaining health. Identifying and reducing toxins in your personal environment is equally important. Preventing toxic exposures protects from their potential effects and is easier than removing them from organs and tissues.

Various chemicals can exacerbate diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma and respiratory infections. An overburdened immune system is more vulnerable to increased severity of infection by Covid-19 or other pathogens. Chemical toxins and radiation can suppress immunity, worsen co-morbidities and increase susceptibility to serious symptoms and hospitalization.

Accumulation of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and cadmium in public water supplies can disrupt hormone regulation, influence neurotransmitters in the central nervous system, block enzymatic pathways and reduce adrenal function.

Fish such as tuna and swordfish frequently exceed safety levels for mercury concentration. Rice is commonly contaminated with arsenic. Mercury in amalgam dental fillings slowly leaches into the body. Personal care products may contain phthalates and heavy metals. Read labels and do not put anything on your skin that you would not ingest. Scented household products and materials in furniture, carpeting, mattresses and flooring may release heavy metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. Molds can cause respiratory and neurotoxic effects.

Environmental medicine is the study of how exposure to chemicals, radiation and toxins affects disease risk. University of Albany professor and public health physician Dr. David Carpenter researches environmental causes of human disease. He studies health effects of excessive exposure to persistent chemicals such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), pesticides like DDT, electro-magnetic fields, and of metals and organics on brain and behavior.

“Not only are toxic chemicals all around us, but there is growing evidence that the adverse effects of PCBs on learning and memory are not reversible.” Dr. Carpenter further explained that neurotoxic chemicals like PCBs can adversely impact IQ and behavior in children and adults, and endocrine disruptors like phthalates used in plastics can affect sexual development.

Toxic burden occurs when accumulated toxins are not eliminated quickly or efficiently enough. Genetic predisposition also impacts effective detoxification and sensitivity. Symptoms related to toxic burden include behavior and mood disorders, neurological conditions, tremors, headaches, irritability, brain fog, cognitive difficulties and diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Additional symptoms include sugar or food cravings, bloating, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, cancer, fatigue, infertility and allergies.

Reducing body burden entails lifestyle practices that support detoxification. Avoid junk food with high sugars, artificial sweeteners, refined carbohydrates and industrial food oils from canola (grapeseed), cottonseed, sunflower, safflower, corn and soybean. Substitute organic oils, such as olive, coconut, avocado, or ghee (clarified butter). (Ex: Chosen Foods all-purpose organic avocado, coconut and safflower cooking oil blend.) Exercise moves lymph and oxygenates blood, lowers inflammation, helps rebalance hormones and lifts emotions.

Consult a qualified health professional about cleansing the liver, gall bladder, kidneys and gastrointestinal track and safely removing metals and toxins from organs and tissues. Allowing your body to release accumulated toxins may cause cleansing reactions similar to flu-like symptoms. One may feel worse before feeling better, as stored toxins move into the blood for elimination.

Periodic cleansing can break addictive dietary habits and improve health and well-being. Food tastes better, digestion is more efficient, and bowel regularity improves. Your skin is clearer, your eyes whiter, and it’s common to feel lighter and cleaner. Other benefits of a detox program are feeling more focused, energized, rejuvenated and resilient.

Pauli Halstead is the author of “Primal Cuisine: Cooking for the Paleo Diet” and Joy Brann, MPH, is a public health educator and consultant