Healing service offered at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley

A service of prayer and healing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive anointing with oil and to pray at the church altar, if they choose. Most importantly, those attending can feel God’s presence in their lives. There is no charge for the service, and all are welcome.

“This won’t be a preaching service,” said the Rev. Bill Wong, interim pastor at Peace. “This is simply prayers, singing and a time to contemplate … It’s a reminder that God wants to be a part of our lives and offers healing in a variety of ways.”

Healing can take many forms, including a feeling of peace and the strength to manage a situation, in addition to physical healing of a malady. Through prayer, one can feel God’s presence and find confidence that “we’re in God’s good hands,” Wong said.

He cited the Danish philosopher and theologian Soren Kierkegaard, who was raised Lutheran and who wrote, “The function of prayer is not to influence God, but rather to change the nature of the one who prays.”

Anointing with oil is an ancient sign of God’s favor, used to indicate a new king and to comfort the sick and dying.

This healing service will offer the “confidence God will do something to help me get through this,” Wong said. “Ask, and see what happens.”

Learn more about Peace Lutheran Church at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.