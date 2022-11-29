Give Yourself the Gift of Good Mental Health This Holiday Season

While the holidays are meant to be a joyful and fun-filled time of year, it can also be a time of stress, loneliness and even depression. Finding a way to cope with these emotions can be key to enjoying the season.

Taking time to exercise and calm your mind can be especially important during the holidays. This season, find ways to care for yourself and keep holiday stress at bay.



The American Psychological Association reports that eight out of 10 Americans anticipate feeling stress during the holidays. For many, even typically enjoyable activities like holiday gatherings, children’s performances, baking, decorating, travel planning and gift wrapping can feel overwhelming.

When left unchecked, stress can negatively impact heart health and blood pressure. It can also weaken our immune response and contribute to a host of health conditions including gastrointestinal problems, skin conditions, obesity, diabetes and impotence.

In addition, the more stress we feel the more likely we are to choose unhealthy behaviors, such as overeating, overspending or drinking to excess. Stress can also make it difficult to enjoy quality time with friends and family.

According to a 2019 survey of 2,000 adults, 77% say they have a very hard time relaxing during the holidays, and usually end up feeling more stressed and worn down than ever. More than 50% say that the extra financial strain brought on by the holidays is their biggest source of anxiety. Others cited gift shopping (48%), stressful family events (35%), and decorating (29%) as their stress triggers.

The APA recommends a few steps to help you manage your mental health this holiday season.

Set expectations: Having honest conversations about what to expect during the holidays can be helpful for the whole family. Help your children to understand what is realistic in terms of gifts, activities, etc. And be honest with yourself – if you are grieving the loss of a loved one, acknowledge your feelings and make your holiday plans accordingly. Likewise, if you are tight on time or money, do not make commitments that are unrealistic.

Plan basic self-care: No matter how busy you get, make sure that you continue to move your body, drink plenty of water, and get good sleep every day. You may want to schedule time for an hour in the gym, set a reminder to drink water, and add small windows of quiet time to your calendar each day.

Make connections: Focusing on people rather than things can help to ease feelings of sadness or loneliness during the holidays. Look for ways to reconnect with friends or distant family. Make a phone call or schedule time to take a walk together. Volunteering can also provide a meaningful connection to other people.

Be good to yourself: Do not let your needs go ignored this season. Take time to recharge yourself, perhaps through daily meditation, time spent reading or by unplugging your phone for a period each day. Focus on slowing down and savoring the moment.

Accept “good enough”: Whether it’s a forgotten gift or an overcooked holiday meal, make the best out of small setbacks and remember that your intentions are good and what is most important is being present for your friends and family.

Seek help if you need it: Despite your best efforts, you may find yourself feeling persistently sad or anxious, plagued by physical complaints, unable to sleep, irritable and hopeless, and unable to face routine chores. These are signs that you need help. Stress from the holidays can also aggravate feelings of depression. Particularly for those who do not have a strong social network or who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one, the holidays are emotionally challenging. If the feelings of overwhelm or depression become intense, consider seeking the care of a professional.

If you or someone you care about begins to wilt under the stress of the season, consider taking a “pause” and employing one of the above tactics to reset your mindset.

Wishing you a happy and healthy season.