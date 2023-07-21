As the new Executive Director of Sammie’s Friends, I would first like to express my gratitude to Cheryl Wicks and Curt Romander, the founders of Sammie’s Friends. When I first started as a volunteer dog walker for the shelter in 2001, it was a vastly different place. Their dedication to improving the welfare of animals has resulted in an incredible transformation. I am honored to carry on their vision and values.
The most important animal topic this month has to be the extreme and sustained heat affecting our community. It is horrific for us humans, but it affects animals even more intensely. Most humans in our community can find shade, air conditioning or a swimming spot to cool off, while the comfort of animals is left under the control of their caregivers. Whether it’s a dog living outside in a hot dog house or livestock competing for scarce tree shelter from the sun, this sustained heat is at best uncomfortable for them, and at worst fatal. This is what the experts say:
Household Pets. We all know not to leave dogs in hot cars, but their daily housing can be equally lethal, especially during our frequent power outages. I have seen dogs this week being walked on hot pavement, which can seriously burn their paws. If you cannot hold the back of your hand on the pavement for more than five seconds, it’s too hot for your dog to walk on.
When possible, bring your pets inside to an air-conditioned environment. Other ways to reduce heat risk are obvious, such as limiting exercise during hot hours and providing plenty of water and shade. While doghouses can keep a dog out of direct sun, they are often hotter than the outside due to the restriction of airflow. Fans do not cool off dogs as effectively as they do people because dogs sweat primarily through their feet. Soaking your dogs or providing them with an ice pack, ice cubes in their water or a cooling wrap or vest can help. Dark colored animals and younger and older dogs, unfit dogs or those with short muzzles (including Pugs, Boston Terriers and Boxers) are most at risk. Cats are most comfortable inside and brushing them to remove excess hair can help cool them. When your light-colored or short-coated animal is in the sun for an extended period of time, apply zinc cream or a non-allergenic sunscreen to your animal’s exposed body areas.
Signs of heatstroke in pets include heavy panting, excessive thirst, bloody diarrhea, a rapid heartbeat, a deep red or purple gum or tongue color, profuse salivation, vomiting, seizures or unconsciousness. If you observe these conditions, move your pet inside, run cool water over them, apply cool towels to their head, neck or chest and let them drink small amounts of cool (not cold) water. You should take all animals with symptoms of heatstroke to a veterinarian, because heatstroke in animals is often fatal.
Horses, Livestock and Poultry. Keeping horses, livestock and poultry safe during extreme heat can be even more challenging, because bringing them inside is usually not an option.
Water lines should be buried deep enough to prevent them heating up the water. Because animals drink more frequently during extreme heat, check water troughs more frequently. Offer cool water with added electrolytes or salt, as salt stimulates thirst receptors in an animal’s brain and encourages them to drink more water. Horses sweat to lose excess body heat, and the heat of their bodies then evaporates this water, leaving their skin colder. Excessive sweating without enough water can be especially dangerous, causing a blood pressure drop and an increased heart rate. If possible, provide misters for confined animals and hose them down with cool water or use sprinklers throughout the day. Sprinklers also reduce fly irritation for livestock.
Make sure all animals have shade, avoid working them in the heat and allow them to spread out over an area with greater airflow. All confined animal sheds like chicken coops should be well ventilated and fitted with fans to ensure adequate airflow. Eaves should have wide overhangs and solid end walls, and the open face of the slope should not face the sun. Provide a backup power supply to ensure comfortable housing during power outages. Avoid hauling animals whenever possible, and transfer of all animals should be done early or late in the day.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion in large animals include an elevated body temperature, heart and respiratory rate, lethargy and dry and white or gray gums. In extreme cases animals may suffer central nervous system damage, collapse or have seizures.
We can help each other to ensure their safety.