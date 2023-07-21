Fran Cole.jpg

Fran Cole

 Submitted by Fran Cole

As the new Executive Director of Sammie’s Friends, I would first like to express my gratitude to Cheryl Wicks and Curt Romander, the founders of Sammie’s Friends. When I first started as a volunteer dog walker for the shelter in 2001, it was a vastly different place. Their dedication to improving the welfare of animals has resulted in an incredible transformation. I am honored to carry on their vision and values.

The most important animal topic this month has to be the extreme and sustained heat affecting our community. It is horrific for us humans, but it affects animals even more intensely. Most humans in our community can find shade, air conditioning or a swimming spot to cool off, while the comfort of animals is left under the control of their caregivers. Whether it’s a dog living outside in a hot dog house or livestock competing for scarce tree shelter from the sun, this sustained heat is at best uncomfortable for them, and at worst fatal. This is what the experts say: