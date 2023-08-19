Fran Cole.jpg

Fran Cole

 Submitted by Fran Cole

A nationwide crisis of overcrowded animal shelters is occurring, and Sammie’s Friends is seriously affected. Our dog kennels have been full for many months, and in March we had to put dogs in crates in the hallways and bathrooms to accommodate all of the dogs we had taken in in seizures or as strays. Now, we are in kitten season and have available for adoption about a hundred cats and kittens, either at the shelter or in foster homes. Other local animal welfare organizations are similarly impacted. This overcrowding problem is not limited to cats and dogs, as Sammie’s Friends is currently housing horses, a litter of pigs, goats, chickens and a peacock.

When we analyze the reasons for this, several causes emerge, including the exponentially rising costs of veterinary service and pet food. Both continue to increase over 10% annually, rising disproportionately to the Consumer Price Index. Over the period July 2022-2023, human medical and food costs only increased 4.1% and 3.2%, respectively. Many pet owners are unable to afford the increasing costs of pet ownership or are unable to find rental housing that allows them to keep pets.

Sammie’s Friends very much appreciates the support we receive in the community. Please consider adopting a pet, volunteering or donating. To meet the needs of our community we need to address the overcrowding.