“Fore” more performances for the Caddyettes

The ladies of the "Caddyettes" use the power of music to express themselves in Off Broadstreet's "Caddyettes at the LPGA."

Photo by Heidi Grass Photography

Heidi Grass, Rebekah Martino, Tasa Proberts, Krissi DeKowzan and Andrew Kerr star in the musical comedy revue “Caddyettes at the LPGA,” currently showing at Off Broadstreet in Nevada City.

During the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association tour in 1973, a Bay Area female vocal quartet known as the “Corvettes,” who specialize in performing covers of male artists, is persuaded by a former

member of the Par Four (Andrew Kerr) to change the name of their group to the “Caddyettes” and represent themselves as female golfers to perform at an Ladies Professional Golf Association event held in San Francisco’s

famed Tonga Room.

Four of Off Broadstreet’s top female vocalists perform their own unique renditions of songs by the Beach Boys, Temptations, Drifters, Miracles and many more.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances.

For further information and video teasers visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com. For show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686.