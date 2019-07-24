Fifty years ago at the movies: ‘Easy Rider’ showing July 25

Auburn State Theatre is proud to present the “50 Years Ago at the Movies” Series with these great classic films: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid on July 18, Easy Rider on July 25, The Pink Panther on Aug. 1, Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music on Aug. 17, Psycho on Aug. 23 (double feature with 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene), and Five Easy Pieces on Aug. 29. All films are at 7 p.m.

See all six movies plus the bonus 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene or choose your favorites to create a custom package deal at http://www.livefromauburn.com. General Admission is $8 each, or create your custom package deal and save. The Auburn State Theatre is at 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. For information, go to http://www.livefromauburn.com or call (530) 885-0156.