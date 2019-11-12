United Way hosts wine summit, fundraiser

Join us for a limited seating wine tasting event to benefit United Way of Nevada County on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse (in the Cedar Room). Taste and learn about superior quality wines, and find the perfect bottle for your holiday parties, or as a gift for your favorite wine aficionado. Includes wine tasting workshop, light appetizers, the sounds of Lisa Stine on Harp and the opportunity to purchase exceptional wines at special prices. There will be a silent auction during the reserved, limited seating event.

The summit will be hosted by Dave Luce, wine broker extraordinaire and owner of Alta Sierra Wine Shop. He promises an informative afternoon as he unfolds the intricacies of a dozen hand selected top quality wines. The sampled wine will be available to order during the event. All proceeds go to United Way of Nevada County. Tickets must be pre-purchased as seating is limited. Ticket price of $15 includes tasting specialty wines and light appetizers. Please call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org to RSVP and arrange to purchase tickets in advance. Last chance to purchase tickets is by 10 a.m., Nov. 15.

All proceeds from this event go to the United Way of Nevada County Community Impact Fund which goes toward helping our community in the area of Basic Needs, including Food Insecurity, Shelter and Access to Health Care. The funds are directed toward United Way programs and community partner programs that focus on Basic Needs. United Way of Nevada County’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. If you are interested in volunteering or giving through your local United Way, please contact us at 274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org .