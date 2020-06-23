Tuesday morning farmers’ market might be the answer

The “new” Grass Valley Farmers’ Market Saturday mornings has kicked off the season with extraordinarily weather and plenty of local vendors supplying us with wonderful fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, and over three different bakeries to choose from. There are also vendors new to the market, including one carrying fresh and affordable microgreens and an established superior coffee roaster from Auburn. Two vendors are also supplying the market with an array of different mushrooms from the exotic “Lions Main” to the standard brown.

Tuesday morning market

If the thought of venturing out amongst your neighbors seems a bit too close for comfort during these uneasy times, then give yourself permission to try the tranquil Tuesday morning market under the shade trees in the Pine Creek Shopping Center in front of Raley’s. The selection of vendors is still great but the pace of the morning seems less intimidating and the feel is more like you have the place to yourself. Vendors are careful to follow all the COVID-19 safety rules to satisfy your worries. The hours on Tuesday are the same as Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the parking is closer and some spots are shaded.