‘tis the season for Matzo Ball Soup

When winter nights are at their longest, it’s the perfect time to tuck into a cozy bowl of matzo ball soup, a crowd-pleaser for children and adults alike.

With the joy of Hanukkah swirling about and family and friends coming together to celebrate, we’re reaching into the family recipe archives for inspiration.

What’s your favorite? Is it the lightest whisper of matzo meal held together in a ball, or the heartier, sinker-style that gives you tantalizing texture along with toothsome tastiness?

Whichever way your matzo ball rolls, it’s fun to re-connect with the memories of those who’ve come before and share a cooking legacy with folks sitting around your table today.

Paired with your favorite simple soup recipe, you’re guaranteed a delicious hug that fills you from the inside out. If you feel inspired and have extra matzo balls to spare, try stuffing them with ground chicken and puréed veggies before pan-frying like you would gnocchi.

Matzo Balls

Makes about 14 matzo balls

Make these light and fluffy matzo balls, with a touch of warming spice and savory fresh herbs.

For the soup base, try BriarPatch Food Co-op’s “Easy Leftover Chicken Soup:” https://briarpatch.coop/recipe/easy-leftover-chicken-soup/

4 large eggs

¼ cup ghee, coconut oil or vegetable oil (kosher for Passover) or schmaltz

¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup matzo meal

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger

1 Tbsp each finely chopped parsley, dill and chives

1 tsp salt, more for cooking (or, sub chicken flavor Better Than Bouillon if you have kosher)

Black pepper

In large bowl, combine eggs, ghee or other fat you’re using, stock, matzo meal, nutmeg, ginger and parsley/dill. Separate eggs and add yolks to everything else. Whip the egg whites to stiff peaks and fold into the matzo batter in several batches. Season with 1 tsp salt and a few grinds of pepper. Gently mix with whisk or spoon. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 3 hours or overnight.

To shape and cook matzo balls, fill a wide, deep pan with lightly salted water and bring to a boil. With wet hands, take some of the mix and mold it into the size/shape of a ping-pong ball. Gently drop into boiling water, repeating until all mix is used.

Cover pan, reduce heat to lively simmer and cook matzo balls about 30-40 minutes for al dente, longer for light. You can transfer cooked matzo balls to soup immediately, or they may be frozen on a baking sheet and then transferred to a freezer bag and kept frozen until a few hours before serving.

Paula O’Brien is Editor of The Vine Magazine, produced by BriarPatch Food Co-op.