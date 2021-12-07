Sierra Harvest: Food and farm holiday gift guide

This holiday season, make your gift giving count. When you shop directly from local and regional farms, you help build resiliency in our agricultural community, providing more economic stability and food security for our future. And, you’ll be giving unique and delicious gifts your friends and family will truly appreciate!

For example, give a beautiful, locally grown dried flower wreath kit to those who love to craft, or some soothing hand-crafted skin care with local goat’s milk as a thoughtful self-care gift. Pick out a delicious, pasture-raised smoked ham for holiday gatherings, a gift card to a local farm stand, or a mushroom growing kit! You can also gift a CSA subscription, providing weekly deliveries of fresh local veggies or flower bouquets to your friends and family.

A recent assessment by the Nevada County Food Policy Council shows that for every dollar you spend buying from your local farmer or rancher, an additional $0.48 is circulated through the local economy, which helps fuel jobs and to make our community more resilient to external economic forces. Shop with a cause this season and show you care with a gift of local agriculture! Check out these local farms online, or visit Sierra Harvest’s Holiday Farm Guide for some fun and delicious ideas for everyone on your list: https://sierraharvest.org/2021-gifts/

AM Ranch

Choose from a variety of delicious, pasture-raised beef and pork, with traditional options like tri-tip, chuck roast and smoked ham, as well as specialty items like apple fennel sausage, garlic ginger beef sausage links and carne asada. Shop the online store and pick up your selections at the ranch in Penn Valley.

Dinner Bell Farm

Give the gift of kindness this holiday season. Dinner Bell Farm brings weekly bouquets to Hospice of the Foothills from June through September. Support this program in honor of a loved one or as a unique gift that brings joy into the lives of the most vulnerable members of our community. https://dinnerbellfarm.com/

Foothill Roots Farm

A great option for gift-giving to those who live in south county, Foothill Roots offers weekly CSA shares of vegetables, fruit, and fresh baked bread all year round. https://foothillrootsfarm.com/

Fresh Starts Organic Farm

Gift certificates for organic certified vegetable, herb, flower and perennial starts, in any amount above $12. Available by mail, email or to be picked up at the farm. Certificates are redeemable at the farm only, through Oct. 1, 2022. Call 530-478-0800.

Mountain Bounty Farm

Nestled along the Yuba River near Nevada City, Mountain Bounty grows a great variety of exceptional organic produce for our local community. Mountain Bounty Farm partners with other organic farms to offer vegetable, fruit, flower and mushroom CSA shares, some by season and others year round. Pick up locations include Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, North San Juan Ridge, Truckee, Tahoe and Reno. https://mountainbountyfarm.com/

MushBarn

Looking for an interactive gift? Send a “Farm on Table” grow your own mushroom kit from MushBarn! From mushroom jerky to medicinal tinctures, this local mushroom farm has an abundance of unique gift options. Find them at the Nevada City Farmers Market or shop online at https://www.mushbarn.com/shop

Nightingale Farm

Nightingale Farms is dedicated to producing the very best products using sustainable farming practices, low stocking densities and quality care for our animals. We take the milk straight from our goats and use it to create the freshest goat milk lotions and soaps you’ve ever used. We also have many other fresh and natural skin care products. Shop Farm to Body Products for the whole family at and have it shipped or pick up locally at the farm at https://www.nightingalefarms.net/

Seed & Gather

Seed & Gather is a small farm located outside of Nevada City that focuses on growing flowers and vegetables and then turning them into “farm crafted” products such as dried flower wreath kits and body butter made with flower infused oils. Nationwide shipping is available as well as local pick up in downtown Grass Valley. Visit https://www.seedandgather.com/

Sierra Harvest’s Food Love Farm

Give the Food Love Farm this holiday season! Gift certificates can also be used for Food Love Camp, workshops, or weekly organic farm stand from June – October, located about five minutes from Nevada City. Visit https://sierraharvest.org/

Soil Sisters Farm

Soil Sisters offers everlasting flower bouquets as well as fresh flower CSA subscriptions in Nevada City. Also, check out their 2022 Luscious Farm Calendar, with beautiful photography showcasing Nevada County farmers and their produce. Flowers and calendars can be mailed, picked up at the Nevada City Farmer’s Market, or delivered. Gift cards also available! Visit https://soilsisters.org/

Starbright Acres Family Farm

A Starbright Acres CSA membership for the 2022 season is a wonderful holiday gift which will give your loved ones fresh seasonal produce to show you care about their health and the wellbeing of our community. For every CSA purchased, Starbright donates $50 to the local charity of your choice. You can also gift farm credit in any amount, good for farm products at their farm stand and at farmers’ market booth. Visit https://www.starbrightacresfarm.com/

Sunset Ridge Fine Fruits

Organic Mandarins shipped nationwide, send family and friends a healthy gift this holiday season. We can include a personal note from you to your friends. U-pick at the farm also available. Visit https://www.gotmandarins.com/

Rachel Berry is associate director of Sierra Harvest