Ronnie Paul: Zoom into something new
Columnist
Last week I revived my sequestered life by taking a Zoom Pilates class. Jeff set the computer up while I moved furniture around the living room. Soon, like a genie emerging from a magic lamp, the teacher, along with faces of other students, appeared on the screen. I better remember to brush my hair and moisturize my face before the next meeting.
After the class, I strode into the kitchen atop my newly developed gluteal muscles and decided that a tuna sandwich would enhance my developing core. Looking for the can opener, I pushed aside a lime squeezer and a sushi mat before I saw it, crushed beneath the wonton press. I’d usually grab whatever I need before slamming the drawer on the tumult, but now that I have no appointments on the calendar and don’t even know what day it is, I leisurely emptied and scoured the drawer. Not wanting to confound Jeff’s familiarity with chaos, I tossed back everything haphazardly.
I was confronted by a similar jumble when I looked for celery in the refrigerator. No, I didn’t clean the entire fridge, just the veggie drawer, which shockingly resembled coagulated minestrone.
After such an industrious morning, I was surprised that it was only 10:30 a.m. I opened the linen closet, but decided to neaten the sheet corners another day.
Support Local Journalism
Perhaps you too have time to enact deferred maintenance or even new behavior. Maybe these recipes will lure you in that direction.
Baked Rice with Mushrooms and Lemon
Serves 4-6
Rice made in the oven? Try something new.
8 ounces thinly sliced mushrooms
1 cup thinly sliced onion
Grated peel of one lemon
4 tablespoons olive oil
1½ cups raw white basmati rice
2½ cups boiling vegetable broth
Juice of the lemon you grated
½ cup finely grated Parmesan
Salt and pepper
Stir together the mushrooms, onion, lemon peel and olive oil, and spread in a 9×13-inch glass pan. Roast for 20 minutes in a 400-degree oven, fluffing them up once during roasting.
Layer the raw rice over the veggies, pour on the boiling broth, and cover tightly with foil. Bake for about 25 minutes until the rice is tender. Take the casserole out of the oven, but let it sit covered for five more minutes.
Stir in the lemon juice, Parmesan, and salt and pepper and serve, possibly to applause.
Shelter-In Slaw
Serves 4
The fresh ingredients for this salad were the last ones remaining in the vegetable drawer.
2½ packed cups chopped green cabbage
1 scallion, thinly sliced
3 radishes, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Dressing
Whisk:
1½ teaspoons tamari
3 tablespoons sesame oil
4½ teaspoons rice vinegar
2¼ teaspoons honey
2 pressed garlic cloves
¾ teaspoon powdered ginger
Toss everything together and serve.
Corn Scones
Makes 8
When shopping is difficult, concoctions occur.
4 tablespoons melted butter
½ cup plain yogurt
1 beaten egg
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup white flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ cup raisins
Mix everything together until smooth.
Drop ¼ cup batter for each scone onto a lightly greased baking sheet.
Bake for 18 minutes at 375 degrees until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Ronnie Paul is a Nevada County freelance writer.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.