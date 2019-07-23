Ronnie Paul: The big fix

When my husband Jeff went away for his annual June retreat, I eagerly anticipated my few days of relaxation and quiet. I feel guilty lounging while Jeff works around the house, so I looked forward to some indulged laziness.

I saw him off and then trotted upstairs to luxuriate in a steamy shower. When I turned on the faucet, however, the water trickled out reluctantly. Jeff always tells me to examine whatever’s broken and the fix-it will become obvious. I stared at the faucet from several angles, fiddled with the handle, but still couldn’t discern the problem. Next I jogged down to the pump house and peered at the well, both with and without my glasses, still with zero results.

Then I called a water service.

$150 later, I stood in the shower imagining Jeff’s dismay when I admitted my lack of frugality.

During the next few days my email stopped receiving, the espresso machine fizzled, and the garage lights went out. And yes, I examined everything before throwing up my hands. The thought did occur that perhaps Jeff, wanting to guarantee that I missed him, had tinkered with a few items.

When Jeff returned, he accepted my confessed ineptitude before hauling laundry to the washing machine. I’m the one who usually washes the clothes, and chuckled when he asked which detergent to use.

“Just stare at the machine and it will be obvious,” I answered.

I hope these recipes look eminently fixable.

Marinated Shrimp

Serves 4

Serve this as a chilled summer appetizer.

1 pound large raw shrimp (about 21-25 shrimp to a pound), peeled and deveined

½ cup thinly sliced garden peppers (go for a variety of colors)

½ cup thinly sliced fennel bulb

Marinade

Whisk together:

¼ cup lemon juice

8 teaspoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, pressed

½ teaspoon grated lemon rind (grate before you squeeze for juice)

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

½ tablespoon chopped fresh dill

A generous ¼ cup sliced scallions

Boil the shrimp for one minute (don’t overdo it) until it barely turns pink. Then add it along with the peppers and fennel to the marinade. Mix well and refrigerate it overnight. I like to toss each shrimp around a few times so that each one is saturated with marinade.

To dish this up as an appetizer, pour off the marinade and serve the shrimp and veggies.

If you’re looking to wow dinner guests with a fabulous entrée, save the marinade and serve up the shrimp and veggies with the following.

Pearled Couscous

Serves 4

I tried something new and learned that pearled couscous, also known as Israeli couscous, is the perfect pasta to serve with marinated shrimp.

1 cup raw pearled couscous

1 teaspoon olive oil

1½ cups water

Sauté the couscous in the oil for a few minutes until it turns golden.

Add the water to the couscous and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for about twelve minutes until all the water is absorbed. Fluff up the couscous with a fork and let it cool.

Add the shrimp, veggies, and all the marinade to the couscous and mix well.

Mark my words: serve this and you may be declared the best chef of the month.

Ronnie Paul is a Nevada County freelance writer.