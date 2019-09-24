Ronnie Paul: Make room for these recipes

This year I pledged to get rid of three things a day. At first I only tossed out stray unmatched socks or paperbacks with ripped covers, but last month I upped the ante.

I found, packed in our garage storage room, items from our move thirty years ago. I noticed my what-if-we-eventually-need-these thoughts, but vowed to trim down anyway.

I pulled out four boxes of record albums and reminisced over covers with psychedelic swirls, as well as those with the scrubbed faces of the Kingston Trio. We don’t even own a turntable, so I dragged them to my established thrift store corner.

Next came my 1960s wardrobe carton filled with bell bottoms, faux fur vests, and fringed leather boots. I also uncovered huge tasseled floor pillows, a tattered trunk filled with unfinished embroidery projects, and a backpack stuffed with macramé plant hangers. Reducing our possessions felt like ascending the path to enlightenment.

When I dropped off the giveaways at the thrift store, I took time to go in and browse. Two rattan chairs with batik cushions would look perfect on the patio and the painted ceramic bowl was made for guacamole. A coffee cup with a daffodil handle. I’ve always wanted a crystal punchbowl. Why would anyone get rid of such treasures?

My husband Jeff raised his eyebrows at my new haul. “Good thing you made space in the storage room.” Please make room for these recipes, too.

Chilled Green Goddess Soup

Serves 2-4

Here’s my toast to a fleeting summer.

2 cups ripe chopped honeydew

1 large ripe avocado

1 cup seeded and peeled cucumber

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 garlic clove, pressed

Salt and pepper

Purée everything together and chill.

To serve, top with dollops of the following.

Yogurt Crema

About ¾ cup

Mix together:

½ cup plain thick yogurt

1 scallion, chopped

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon lime juice

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Serves 4-6

Serve this with the above soup.

½ cup raw quinoa

1 cup water

1 cup garbanzos, rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pressed garlic cloves

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup sliced Kalamata olives

1 scallion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper

Dressing

Whisk together:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon grated orange rind

Bring the water to a boil and stir in the quinoa. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes until the quinoa grains are translucent. Let cool.

Put the olive oil and garlic in a pan and heat over a low flame for a few minutes. Add the garbanzos and sauté for 20 minutes. Let cool.

Combine all the ingredients with the dressing and mix well. Chill for a few hours before serving.

Cabbage Salad

Serves 4-6

This is my farewell to blueberries.

12 ounces green cabbage, thinly sliced

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

¼ cup thinly sliced blanched almonds

½ cup blueberries

Dressing

Whisk together:

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 t tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

Salt and pepper

Mix the ingredients with the dressing and chill.

Ronnie Paul is a Nevada County freelance writer.