Rod Byers: Wine about town

TICKETS: Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 day of, and $30 for Wine Club members of participating wineries, and $30 for Nevada City Film Festival ticket holders. Ticket sales and event details are available online at www.nevadacitychamber.com/uncorked .

Always a town to like a party, Nevada City provides the perfect place to enjoy Nevada City Uncorked, an annual late summer celebration of wine and food.

Now in it’s ninth year, Uncorked is a sip-and-stroll style event that takes place at different venues throughout downtown Nevada City. Each venue, whether it’s a historic location, winery, art gallery, inn, restaurant, or hidden garden or patio, will feature a different local food purveyor and winery.

It’s not exactly a treasure hunt, unless you consider finding tasty wines and delicious foods a prize. It’s kind of like a Wine Trail, except instead of driving, you only have to stroll from one location to the next.

A JOURNEY THROUGH TIME

Uncorked is a great way to discover, or re-acquaint your self with Nevada City’s charm. Starting at the top of Broad Street, you can sample wine and food in the fabulous one-acre garden of the historic Sargent House, who some might remember as Grand Mere’s B&B from a bygone time.

From there you can journey through time, taking stops for refreshments at the quaint and quirky Two Room Inn, or several winery tasting rooms including event sponsor Nevada City Winery, Szabo Winery, or Clavey Vineyards.

Check out the fabulous bar at The Golden Era Lounge, or Nevada City icon Friar Tucks. Kindred Culinary surprises with a secret hide-away, a completely hidden patio right in the middle of downtown. Camelot Gallery and LeeAnn Brook Fine Art offer a perfect moment to sip wine, savor a bite, and contemplate art.

Do a little shopping at J.J. Jackson’s, after all it’s been home to mercantile stores since 1853 including J.J. Jackson’s Bee Hive Grocery. Be sure to check out the old Victorian tearoom at Treats Upstairs.

Meanwhile at The Plaza, the old town center the other end of Broad Street, discover the newly renovated Stone House, an integral part of Nevada City’s history dating back over 150 years.

NORTHERN FOOTHILLS FINEST

Using Nevada City as the perfect backdrop, Uncorked is proud to showcase the wines of the north Sierra Foothills, the best, least discovered wine region in California. This year Uncorked features wineries from Placer, Nevada, Butte, and Tehama counties.

From Albarino to Zinfandel, Uncorked offers a gateway to the wines from California’s northeastern frontier.

Uncorked offers an intimate opportunity to meet winemakers and to learn about the region and its wines. In addition to their award winning wines, each winery will be pouring their newest releases allowing long-time fans to sample something new, and new fans to discover the latest treat. Many wines featured that day will be available for sale through the Uncorked Wine Store.

While some regions are known for only one or two varietals, our northern Sierra region is home to and known for dozens of different varietals. Italian varieties, Rhone varieties, Spanish and Bordeaux varieties all flourish in our rolling Foothill topography.

Let the wine folks from Avanguardia, Bangor Ranch, Chacewater, Clavey, Fawnridge, Gray Pine, Lone Buffalo, Lucchesi, Montoliva, Nevada City, New Clairvaux, Sierra Starr, Spencer-Shirey and Szabo explain just why the wines from our region are so well-awarded and so good.

In addition to the wines, Uncorked features a diverse selection of local restaurants, caterers, and specialty shops including The Ham Stand, Sushi at Nourish, Wheyward Girl Creamery, and Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe offering an array of signature flavors and tasty bites.

Enjoy a variety of specialty dishes including pulled pork sliders, Ahi Poke, or slow-smoked Luan Wantons. This year BackPorch Market, The Stone House, and Kindred Culinary will be joining old favorites, Diegos, Kanes, Friar Tucks, Heartwood, and Sierra Cinema Café. Uncorked encourages a connection, as much as possible, between local farms and participating food purveyors.

COME FOR WINE; STAY FOR FILMS

To complete the festive mood, The Mall Queens, dressed in costume, sell Uncorked Raffle Tickets with chances to win Nevada City Vacation Prizes. Prizes include a night at The Two Room Inn and a private tour of Nevada City Winery, a Stone House dinner gift card and an evening at the theatre with Legacy Productions, and a mega-shopping spree around town.

This year Nevada City Uncorked intersects with The Nevada City Film Festival. As a bonus, anyone who purchases Uncorked tickets online by Friday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. will be entered into a drawing to win two full-week passes to the Nevada City Film Festival. In addition, anyone buying tickets to the Film Festival can get a $5 discount off the Uncorked ticket price. Contact http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com for that discount coupon code.

Nevada City Uncorked is sponsored by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. Uncorked takes place on Saturday, Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 day of, and $30 for Wine Club members of participating wineries, and $30 for Nevada City Film Festival ticket holders.

Each ticket includes a wine glass, unlimited wine tasting and five food tickets. Ticket sales and event details are available online at http://www.nevadacitychamber.com/uncorked.

With harvest unfolding and surrounding us, Nevada City Uncorked offers an opportunity to savor the beauty, the bounty, and the unique wines of our region.

What could be more fun than that? And after it’s over, stay to check out some very cool films.

Rod Byers is a certified wine educator and wine writer, as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. You can find information about him at http://www.pinehillwineworks.com and he can be reached at 530-802-7172.