Rod Byers: Trouble ahead?

The highly respected 2022 State of the Wine Industry report written by Rob McMillian of the Silicon Valley Bank has recently been released. Normally trade information with this much exhaustive research would cost hundreds of dollars and we would never see it. This one is free. State of the Wine Industry Report 2022.

McMillian weaves a complicated trail of trends. Wine sales had been on a year over year growth streak for more than 25 years in a row, solidly driven by the Baby Boomers. That flight took off in 1994 and only came to earth in the last two years. Now growth is either zero, or slightly negative and shrinking.

As Boomers age they are drinking less but they are still leading the premiumization trend, drinking better. Queued behind the Boomers are the Millennials, an even bigger generational group, who unlike the Boomers, were already familiar with wine having grown up with it on their parents table.

The problem is Millennials haven’t taken to wine like they were supposed to. Millennials are just about to enter their prime earning years, the leading edge now three years younger than the oldest Boomers were when the 1994 sales rocket ship took off. Just wait, they’ll get there, has been the presiding sentiment.

Here’s the rub. In 1994 the California wine industry was a wildly vibrant scene, just learning how to match grapes to regions, just learning how to make good wine. Remember in the 1970s there was more Chenin Blanc in Napa than Chardonnay.

And then, in the early 1990s came the 60 Minutes red-wine-is-good-for-you story.

That was the match that lit 25 years of uninterrupted growth. Today, it could not be more opposite. Last month the European Union came within a whisker of adopting a no-level-of-alcohol-is-safe policy including putting cancer warnings on wine labels. Over the last 30 years wine has completely forfeited its position as the healthy alcohol. That is a problem, especially for health-conscious Millennials.

The next concern is that the biggest segment of the wine market, the under $10 category, is shrinking the fastest. The price per bottle dividing line between categories with declining sales versus categories with increasing sales is going up. For most of the 2010s every category under ten dollars was in decline. Now the dividing line is $11 and trending higher. On the face of it, that’s good. Premiumization. But it comes with consequences.

Wines we used to call the fighting varietals, Glen Ellen Winey comes to mind, are taking a beating. Back in the day, consumers would try a Merlot or Cabernet in a restaurant and then go find it in the grocery store. Inexpensive varietal wines were the stepping stone from cheap jug wine to cork-finished varietals; thank-you Gallo for launching the Boomers.

That is not working anymore. The declining popularity of low-priced wines is making the entry point to wine pricier. The numbers back that up. According to Neilson the restaurant pour cost for 1.45 ounces of spirits is 88 cents. The cost of 12 ounces of beer is $1.02 while the cost of five ounces of wine is $1.51, 72 per cent more than spirits.

We feel ripped off when we know we are paying for one glass what the entire bottle costs but at the same time we don’t feel comfortable paying higher prices for something we may not like.

Where are those under $10 wine sales disappearing to, you ask. Simple. Beer and spirits, especially spirits. Increasingly for Millennials wine is not a value. Both beer and spirits offer predictable quality at a better price. That is a problem.

It’s an odd time for wine. McMillian reported that 74% of wineries considered 2021 to be either good (21%), one of the better (24%), or their best year ever (29%) while only 16% considered 2021 to be disappointing (7%), one of the most challenging (8%) or the most challenging year ever (1%). Given results like that it is difficult to imagine wineries making major changes to their marketing programs and yet that is exactly the message the State of the Industry report is giving.

It’s not that Millennials are not getting the wine message. It’s that they don’t like the wine message they’re getting. The Wine Spectator, arguably wine’s biggest mouth piece, promotes rare, reserved, elite, and expensive. Instead, Millennials are looking for value, quality, authentic, and artisanal.

Thirty years ago the best wines of the world were within reach, perhaps five times more than a decent bottle. Now they are twenty-five times more expensive, out of the reach of even a crazy splurge. The conspicuous consumption of Caviar Dreams and Champagne Wishes worked for the Boomers. It’s not working for Millennials.

The 100-point rating scale has got to go. Immediately. Wine Spectator barely deigns to report on wines scoring in the mid 80s. The message is clear. Not worth your time. So why should a Millennial buy a second-rate wine when they can buy a first-rate beer or cocktail, usually for less money?

Instead of wine writers extolling the virtues of Napa Valley cult Cabernets, bottles we’ll never see or taste, they should be driving the back roads of places like Nevada County telling the authentic stories of artisan winemakers producing real wine at reasonable prices.

Ask a Millennial. It’s not about the scores. It’s about the experience and right now wine is not telling that story.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172