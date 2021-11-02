Rod Byers: The harvest at Montoliva

Sunday, Oct. 3, was a glorious Nevada County morning. I was heading to Chicago Park for Montoliva Winery’s (montoliva.com) annual harvest celebration when 50 family members and friends gather to pick Mark Henry’s estate grown Sangiovese grapes.

The pickers assembled in the vineyard at seven in the morning to pick ten thousand pounds of grapes. Henry addressed the crowd with instructions. Two people, across from each other on either side of the vine, would move down the row picking the grapes. Get to the end then move to the next row.

Everyone paired up and headed for the vines. When their buckets were full they would call out for the porters who moved along the rows emptying the pails into larger bins they then carried to the crush pad, pretty much like how they would have picked grapes a century ago.

When the harvest concluded around 10 a.m. the pickers cleaned up, washed the sticky juice off their fingers, and prepared for the blessing of the grape celebration and champagne brunch.

Harvest celebrations are a time-honored tradition dating back to the ancient world. 2000 years ago our ancestors believed the gods actually lived in the grapes. Drinking wine allowed them to transcend their normal lives and commune with these gods. Feasting, frolicking, maybe a little drinking, was all part of it.

The Fête des Vignerons has been organized by the Brotherhood of Winegrowers in Vevey, Switzerland since 1797. Dedicated to encouraging improvements in winegrowing, the best vineyard workers have paraded triumphantly through Vevey since at least 1651, probably longer.

The medieval village of St. Emilion is located in the Bordeaux region of France. Saint Emilion, an 8th century monk carved out a network of underground catacombs, passageways, and wine cellars creating building supplies for the construction of the Monolithic Church in the village.

Every September members of the winemaking guild celebrate Heritage Night. Dressed in red robes with white capes, they parade around the village, climb the church tower and proclaim the date when the harvest is to start.

Impruneta, located in the heart of the Chianti Classico region in Tuscany, has been making wine since pre-Roman Etruscan times, some 3,000 years ago. The Impruneta Grape Festival, dating back almost a century, is highlighted by a parade with huge wicker baskets filled with grapes from four competing districts, followed of course by wine, dancing, and merrymaking.

So Mark Henry, where did the inspiration for your celebration come from?

“Our first harvest ceremony,” Henry recalled, “was in 2007, also the first year we invited friends to help us pick. I like doing events that are directly related to growing grapes or making wine. Having some kind of ceremony after all these people came to help harvest seemed natural. It was basically a champagne toast with me offering a nod to our more earth-connected past.”

Henry continued. “One day in 2009, Russian-born Irina Zhoukova-Petrova showed up at the winery while I was doing some tractor work. Russians….they love their tractors. I let her do some actual work on the tractor and we bonded. It was then that I learned Irina was well-known in the Northern California Russian-immigrant community as a traditional pre-Christian Russian folklorist.”

Let me take a minute to unpack what that means. Born and raised in rural Russia, Irina comes from a family who for several hundred years have produced ritual ceremonial clothing.

As well as developing mad needle work and embroidery skills, Irina’s grandmother schooled her in Russian legends, symbols and mythology. Part of her training was performing ancient ceremonial harvest blessings; not just grapes but crops, cabbages, potatoes, even carrots.

Immensely talented, she worked at the world-renowned Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg for nine years where she restored 15th century embroideries and tapestries.

After moving to California she continued doing exhibitions of the ancient ceremonies but she felt they were just exhibitions with no real meaning. Henry, being quick to connect the dots, asked her to preside over his next harvest.

“She has made it a point to schedule her autumn season around being here for the Sangiovese harvest ever since,” Henry said. “She loves doing it because when she does it here, it’s real. She truly believes that her work here has an effect on the success of our growing season.”

Arriving at Montoliva that harvest morning I couldn’t help but notice the cheerful exuberance of activity; strangers becoming friends connecting over picking grapes. Among the people I met were Cindy and Gordon Pulkinghorn. Introduced to Montoliva by their friends, this was their second Montoliva harvest.

Cindy explained, “It’s a great thing. People come together, do a little work, enjoy some food, champagne and wine. It’s a good time. I would never get up at 5:30 in the morning on a Sunday but this is worth it.”

In a world where wineries are increasingly using tasting rooms as bars, Henry’s insistence on his events being grape and wine-centric is refreshing. His annual events like Can-You-Blend-In? are participatory, informative, and entertaining.

And then there’s the wine. Henry has always had his signature style producing focused, tightly-wound wines with excellent structure. Wines built to last. Now he’s expanding his range.

From his fruit-forward Teroldego, the exoctic Negroamaro, or his classic Sangiovese, the wines deliver character, depth and structure. The 2016 Sinistra is pure old school and needs to be considered among the very best wines in the county.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172

Photo by Olivia Henry

Photo by Rod Byers