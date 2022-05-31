Rod Byers: Substance defined by style: New West Wine Shop celebrates one year anniversary

John Gilman, the owner of New West Wines (newwestwine.com) located in the Holbrooke Hotel in downtown Grass Valley, is starting his second year in business as the little shop that could.

The first thing you notice upon entry is how compact the store is, less than 400 square feet, and then, John’s cheery smile coming from behind the tasting bar.

The next thing you notice, once you scan the shelves, is that you barely recognize anything. What’s Kerner, or Godello, or Zweigelt? Is Priorat a place or a grape? Is Verdicchio red or white?

“Where’s the Chardonnay?” I asked. “There’s a few tucked here and there if you look,” Gilman replied.

And there you have it. Confused by unfamiliar wine bottles can be your worst nightmare or maybe a pretty cool wine adventure. Gilman has lots of experience guiding people through both reactions.

Gilman grew up in New York City. After college he worked as a graphic designer and art director for a series of magazines. He was enjoying a stressful, successful, powerhouse career.

By 2000 he could see the industry was changing. The internet was wrecking the magazine business. It was time for something different, and out of nowhere, wine came knocking.

It started when he married Amber Jo Manuel, part of the Chacewater Winery family. Suddenly there were trips to California including Grass Valley, Amber Jo’s childhood home and site of Chacewater Vineyards. Wine started to become a thing on the dinner table.

His first aha wine moment came via his uncle who was a winemaker at Landmark Winery in Sonoma County. “He gave me a bottle of Chardonnay that rocked me,” Gilman recalled.

Still living in New York he enrolled in the Sommelier Society of America, the country’s oldest wine school originally started by a group of waiters from the famed 21 Club. He learned to navigate the essentials of wine graduating with a Certificate Diploma.

Wine can have a snobby image and it would be easy to think that a bunch of 21 Club waiters might promote that point of view but it was just the opposite. “They stressed that wine was all about balance and harmony. All styles were good. Never judge what people enjoy.”

He then got a job at Morrell, a very high-end wine store in Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center. “That was a great job. I was exposed to all of the best wines in the world,” he said.

Circumstances changed and they moved to California in 2010. Living in the Bay Area he got a job at Berkeley’s iconic Wine Mine on Telegraph Avenue where he really honed his retail skills and philosophy of wine.

He learned that wine should never be treated as an elitist beverage. He learned that it was far better to find the wine a customer really liked than simply push a trendy brand. Don’t judge what people like. Help them find what they like, became his mantra.

Gilman brought that philosophy with him in 2016 when they moved to Grass Valley.

In setting up his New West Wine Shop he did three very important things. First, he set it up by wine style, not by variety or region. He arranged his wines in terms of light bodied, medium-bodied, or full-bodied. Take Zinfandel, for example. Zinfandel can be light and fruity, it can be medium-bodied with soft tannins, or it can be robust with pronounced tannins. If you are looking at 10 Zinfandels next to each other, which matches the style you prefer?

Gilman solves that problem by putting the wines in three different sections of the store. Once you identify the general category you’re looking for, the light bulb goes on. If I like this wine in this category, maybe I will like other wines in the same category. Think of it like going to the book store. Once you identify the section of the store you want, you realize, there are a bunch of books you’ve never heard of that all look fascinating.

If you want a dry, crisp white and normally drink Sauvignon Blanc, once you find that section take a minute to look, but not just at Sauvignon Blanc. There’s Gruner from Austria. Pecorino from Italy. Albarino from Spain. All are dry, crisp whites. All are different but all are a similar style to your dry, crisp Sauvignon Blanc.

That’s when the second thing Gilman did comes into play. He did a good job filling his shelves with fascinating wines representing different varieties, regions, and styles from around the world. For a small shop there’s lots of good choices.

True to his anti-snob wine roots, he has created a safe space where customers can ask questions about wine and not feel foolish in the process. Gilman often guides them through a sequence of questions. Who is it for? With or without food? For an event? A gift? A date, or Tuesday night dinner?

That is the third smart thing he did. The center of his store is filled with over-achieving, value wines offering affordable choices for lots of occasions.

He offers tastings on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. He also has a three-bottle per month Wine Club program.

If you’re stuck in a rut, always drinking the same two or three wines, branch out. At New West it’s easy to find wines with substance, defined by style.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172

Photo by Rod Byers