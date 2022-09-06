Rod Byers: Remembering Peter Arnold

Peter and Sarah Arnold, early pioneers of Nevada County's modern vineyards.

Submitted by Rod Byers

Peter Arnold? Who is that? you might ask. Peter passed away earlier this year at the age of 98.

Peter Arnold was born in San Francisco in 1924, served in the Navy during WWII, and earned a Master’s Degree in Forestry from Yale. His first job, in Southern Brazil, started him on an international career, mostly in Latin America, four years in Ecuador, and time in Australia.

Being a renowned international forester was just one part of Peter. He was an avid outdoorsman and duck hunter. He collected a lifetime’s worth of stories and experiences into his delightful book, Ripples on the Water: Memories from eighty years of shooting and fishing.

Will Baer, Emeritus Professor of Public Policy at USC wrote, “Peter has developed a gift for storytelling that takes the waterfowl hunter and fisherman in all of us along for the ride. You won’t easily put the book down.”

In addition to being a world-class forester, and a published author, Mark Foster, the long-time winemaker at Nevada City Winery considers Peter the father of modern vineyards in Nevada County.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s go back to the beginning — 1973, the start of our modern viticultural era.

One day Peter and wife Sarah took a drive from their home in Tiburon to Nevada County. They had been invited to the rolling foothills of southern Nevada County by John Callender to go quail hunting. Peter got out of the car, scanned the terrain and pronounced “this would be a good place for grapes.”

“I don’t know why I said it,” he told me later. “I didn’t know anything about grapes, or wine.” John Callender looked at Peter, smiled, and said “interesting you say that, I’m just about to plant a vineyard.”

A quick historical footnote here. John Callender had purchased 1,500 acres around Garden Bar. He chose a seven-acre section off Perimeter Road to plant Nevada County’s first modern vineyard. In 1974 he planted an acre each of seven red varietals including Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Pinot Noir, Charbono, Grignolino, and Serikia.

As circumstances developed, in a matter of six months during 1974 the Callendar’s moved to Santa Barbara, Peter and Sarah moved to Nevada County and suddenly at John’s request, Peter was manager of the newly planted Little Wolf Vineyard.

Being a forester and hunter hadn’t really prepared Peter for grape growing but he took the job seriously. In 1976 with their first crop on the vine, he found Doug Watson of La Purisima Winery in Sunnyvale to turn the grapes into wine. One of the first wines Watson made took a Silver Medal at the Orange County Fair but we’ll save that story for another time.

Peter was a quick study. In 1976 he was instrumental in the organization of the Nevada County Grape Growers Association. In 1978 he was ready to plant his own vineyard; two-acres of Sauvignon Blanc. By 1981 he was chairman of the Nevada County Grape Advisory Board.

The late 1970s was a boom time for local vineyards. People were sticking grapes in the ground all over Nevada County. But there was still no local winery.

In 1980 a group of local investors led by Allan Haley came together to start Nevada City Winery. Peter Arnold was one of the founding partners.

Mark Foster arrived in 1992 as winemaker at Nevada City Winery and was buying most of the local grapes. He realized that many of the vines were more suitable for quantity than quality.

Foster started talking to any grower who would listen about clonal variations within varieties. Different clones, different results, he would explain, even though it is the same variety.

Convincing a grower to cut out an existing vineyard to graft or replant was, well, frankly, no way.

Except Peter. Peter said yes.

Foster believed that Cabernet Franc would do great in Nevada County. Together they sourced cuttings from Indian Springs Vineyard here in the county, as well as from Madrona and Granite Springs in El Dorado County.

When they produced their first crop they were harvested separately, taken to the Winery and fermented separately. A year and a half later Mark showed Peter the results offering three very different wines to taste. It was Foster’s belief that having three different versions of the same wine meant he could always blend a memorable wine. It might be a little different each year but it would always shine.

If Peter had any doubts before that, he was absolutely on board after it. “Peter was the catalyst,” Foster explained. “He convinced the other growers the change was worth it.” Over the next several years with Peter’s help, Foster introduced local growers to different clones of Cab Franc, Zinfandel and Syrah.

Was it worth it? History says yes. For the next two decades, using Peter’s grapes, Nevada City Winery won a basketful of Cab Franc awards, shining a spotlight bright enough to get a write-up in the Wall Street Journal.

“It would never have happened without Peter,” Foster mused.

Last year some of the gang gathered for Peter’s 97th birthday. We drank what we believed to be the oldest existing bottle of wine produced from Nevada County grapes; a 43-year old bottle of 1978 Petite Sirah from the original Callender Little Wolf Vineyard. Peter dubbed it “The Great Mud Slide”. We all agreed. It was a great ride.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172.