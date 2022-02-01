Rod Byers: New winemaker at Nevada City Winery

Hal Hanifl has joined Nevada City Winery as only the fourth winemaker in the winery’s 41-year history, and the first new winemaker in 30 years.

Tony Norskog teamed with Allan Haley to open the winery in 1980, becoming the first winemaker. Ron Goodspeed took the reins in 1987. Mark Foster arrived just in time for the 1992 crush and has been the winemaker ever since, only fully retiring after the 2021 crush.

Now, meet Hal Hanifl, the guy who took over last December.

I wondered how daunting that might be, taking over from someone who had been doing an exemplary job for a very long time? Who wants to be the next quarterback after Tom Brady?

Hal Hanifl is a big, amiable fellow with a cheery disposition. Visiting him in the cellar at Nevada City Winery he said “when I read the ad in the trade papers I thought they must have written it with me in mind. I think we are going to be a perfect fit.”

Hanifl brings a career worth of experience to the job. Joining an on-going operation in full stride leaves little room for on the job training. It really helps to know what you are doing coming in.

Hanifl grew up in the greater Bay Area before moving to Paso Robles after high school. His first wine job was working in a tasting room. In his previous retail job customers came in because they had problems and were often cranky. To his delight, he discovered people coming into the tasting room were happy and excited. What a difference.

So much so that he decided to enroll in Fresno State, graduating with an enology degree and a couple of internships, one of them in Austria.

Hanifl’s first big job came at Chateau St Jean in Sonoma County where he did production work in the cellar. It may have taken an enology degree to get in the door but it was a cellar worker’s job full of racking barrels and moving wine about.

Essentially schooled as a chemist, he was skilled in the lab, but preferred the hands-on work of the cellar. “Running acid trials in the lab all day gets tedious. In the cellar,” he said. “every day’s a different day.”

After eight years at St Jean he took an assistant winemaker position at Columbia Winery in eastern Washington. He described them as completely different jobs. He explained that everything at St Jean was orchestrated and regimented leaving no room for interpretation while at Columbia he was expected to report in saying what he was doing rather than report in and be told what to do. Different.

After his years at Columbia Winery he returned to northern California where he has been working for numerous wineries in and around Napa and Sonoma. Those experiences exposed him to a lot of different philosophies, a lot of different styles, and, working as a consultant, how to fix a lot of different problems.

One of the skills he picked up along the wine was how to blend different wines to maximize their potential. Going all the way back to his internship at an Austrian winery, he learned how to divide different lots of wine, sometimes from the same vineyard, into reserve, regular and table wine programs based on each barrel’s inherent quality.

Thinking of Austria, I asked him what wine region he would most like to visit? “Italy,” he replied. “Top to bottom, from Piedmont to Sicily.”

When I asked what wine, or region, he would most enjoy for a dinner at home, he easily replied with a number of grapes from cool-climate regions: Gruner from Austria, Riesling from Alsace, or Sauvignon Blanc from New Zeeland.

And what about one wine for a lifetime on a desert island? “Trockenbeerenauslese,” he said smiling. “Not just because they are so luscious but because they are so complex. I can sniff the aromas all day.”

Over the years Hanifl has learned there are different sweet spots in wine that help to maximize flavor. Making memorable wines is all about finding the sweet spots, finding the synergy between components to create complex flavors.

Why Nevada City? Why did he think the job was written for him? Turns out, a number of reasons. Ironically, part of his training and skill set included doing ride-along sales calls with wine distributors. On one trip he actually visited Nevada City. He remembered the town. When the job came up, he perked up.

Having spent a lifetime working in mostly big facilities he was interested in the challenging, very hands-on nature of a small winery. But it was more than that.

Nevada City Winery was looking for more than just a winemaker. Of course Nevada City needs someone to take over the winemaking in the cellar but they also need a winemaking personality in the tasting room. They need someone to carry the torch forward.

From Hanifl’s point of view, that was icing to the cake. His greatest strength, he thinks, is communicating. He has a strong belief in his ability to tell the wine’s story, both through his winemaking in the cellar, as well as through conversation in the tasting room.

“It is my objective,” he said, “to make wine that is memorable and different from the mainstream, while still being very approachable, lively, and fun to drink.” Don’t we all want to see that.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172

Photo by Elissa Crevoiserat

Photo by Elissa Crevoiserat

Photo by Elissa Crevoiserat