Rod Byers: Hiding in plain sight: Mountain Ranch Winery

As part of my Hiding in Plain Sight series of Nevada County winery profiles, I made an appointment to meet Bob Hoffman, owner/operator of Mountain Ranch Winery (mountainranchwinery.com) located on McCourtney Road. Many of you will have known it previously as Bent Metal Winery.

Bob Hoffman is upbeat, gregarious and confident, exuding a, if-you-want-it-done, I’m-your-guy, attitude. He comes from a retail grocery background and got into wine without really knowing he was going there.

Born in Lodi, growing up his father had been a Safeway store manager and retail grocery was in the family blood. There was not, however, any wine mixed in.

“No. No wine connection. Never on the dinner table. Not once,” he recalled.

His first brush with wine came when he was working retail in the Bay Area in a store with a good wine selection. It offered a chance to meet people inside the wine community.

During the 1980s he was living in Rio Vista in the Sacramento Delta. Together with his father, they opened Bob’s Food Fair, a full-blown grocery store, with a wine section. “I didn’t know anything about wine,” he explained, “but I knew more than anyone else, so I took over the department.”

And that is what launched the journey.

In addition to being able to taste lots of wine, more importantly, the job connected him with influential people inside the wine community. “I met a lot of people, made a lot of really good, life-long friends,” he said. That turns out to be important later in the story.

Hoffman is the kind of guy who, once he’s interested, goes all in; no governor on the throttle. Passionate is the word he used about himself when pursuing various interests. “Everything I’ve been passionate about, sooner or later has a ceiling, but wine, wine is endlessly fascinating. “

Around 2000 he went to work for Jewel Winery in Lodi, his first actual winery job.

Jewel grew from nothing to a multi-hundred thousand case winery almost overnight. Hoffman’s can-do attitude, in the chaos of exponential growth, led him to work in the winery, the warehouse, the vineyard, the tasting room, he even took an outside sales job. “It was a great introduction to every aspect of having a winery,” he remembered.

In fact, that is exactly what he did. Millions of gallons of juice were flowing through the facility. Why not select a barrel here and there and start his own label? He got bonded, calling it Mountain Ranch Winery after some property he owned in Mountain Ranch in Calaveras County, and set up shop inside Jewel.

After Jewel imploded Hoffman got a job working for Lava Cap Winery in El Dorado County as their national sales manager. Part of his contract stated that he could show his wines when he was on the road as long as he showed Lava Cap first.

The Lava Cap job didn’t last but it did help launch his tiny Mountain Ranch Winery label.

Hoffman was convinced that his winery path to success meant having no employees, no equipment, and in fact, no actual winery. It was much better to be inside an existing facility that already had all those things.

This is where those life-long friendships he made in the 1980s came into play. Sourcing small quantities is not easy. With no vineyards he was perpetually looking to buy fruit or juice, always in tiny amounts, two hundred cases maybe, usually less.

Through his connections he has been able to source 100-year-old Zinfandel from Sonoma, Pinot Noir from the Russian River, Old-vine Barbera from Shenandoah Valley and old-vine Zinfandel from Lodi. He recently got a single barrel of Cabernet from Stag’s Leap AVA in Napa.

Hoffman remains old school about his relationships. “If we can’t do business with just a handshake, then we can’t do business,” he said.

When I asked about his winemaking skills he replied, “I’m really good with taste. I can taste it and know what it needs. I’m really good with blending.”

In spite of having property in Calaveras, he wanted to relocate. Searching the Sierra Foothills he chose Nevada County. “It had a good vibe.”

In 2020 they purchased the property on McCourtney. He plans to use the existing building as a tasting room and plant Barbera on the adjacent hillside. Wine production will remain in Lodi. In the meantime, I would like to see him mix some Nevada County fruit into his repertoire.

The wine is only available at the tasting room with everything geared towards the Wine Club. “It’s not about trying to grow a business,” Hoffman said. “I want to develop a wine club that can be part of an external wine family. Wine is all about experience, and I want everyone to have fun with it.”

He promises wine tasting, monthly music, casual wine classes, and bocce ball as Wine Club inducements.

Tasting the wines, clearly Hoffman has a style. From the smoky, tart cherry flavors of the Pinot to the dusty bramble and blackberry flavors of old-vine Zin, the wines are fruity and supple with firm acidity, very little tannin or any demonstrative show of oak. In spite of generous 14-plus percent alcohol levels the wines are not overcooked.

Mountain Ranch is open Fridays through Sundays and well worth the visit. Besides, if you want to taste the wines, you gotta go there.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172

Bob Hoffman, owner/operator of Mountain Ranch Winery (mountainranchwinery.com) located on McCourtney Road, opens a bottle in his tasting room.

Photo by Rod Byers